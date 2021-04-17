TEWKSBURY – Basically around the time the pandemic happened, or actually a few weeks or months before then, I started some projects here with the paper which involved some extensive research. I wrote a column about my 25 years here, recapping events, games and stories and then I did a story ranking the Top-25 running backs in the history of the football program.
When the pandemic hit, I started to do research on getting every score of every Wilmington High Football game, since I already had a copy of every game Tewksbury has played. That led me to the idea of writing a book about the history of WHS Football and I'm roughly halfway through the first rough copy.
After that came projects of naming the athletes of the decade for every sport in Wilmington and Tewksbury and now I have decided to name the best athletes for 12 different sports here in Tewksbury and Wilmington. Certainly the research has been quite extensive and if you check out my office here at my house, there's about 30 notebooks all across the room, binders of Town Crier archive books, copies of yearbooks, and of course crumbs of potato chips. I’ve been able to finally empty out some of those notebooks and put together what I believe are the 15 greatest players from the TMHS Boys Basketball program.
To do this project is very difficult and as I said before, it's impossible to compare generations, so I tried to take the players who made the most impact during their careers, while taking into account their accolades, accomplishments, overall talent, while learning a lot about each candidate through archives and historians. The only rule is players who didn't graduate from TMHS are not eligible.
In last week's opener of the series with the boys hockey team, I played coach and put lines together. Here I'll do the same thing … just I'll do it after you read through the 15 players' bios. Feel free to let me know your opinions, if you agree or disagree with the selections.
Also below all of the selections are in alphabetical order, with the exception of Jimmy Meuse, solely for page layout purposes.
TIM BOUDREAU
Boudreau made program history by becoming the first player to reach the four digit plateau, while finishing his career with 1,092 points – and he scored all of those points without the three-point line. He was known for so much more than scoring, including playing great defense and just making his teammates better players.
A tremendous athlete, who was also dominating in football, he went on to play on the gridiron at Northeastern University.
ROGER BRASIL
By far the best local player I've ever covered in my 28-plus years here at the paper and by far the greatest player in TMHS history from this generation (since the three-point shot was put in). He could do it all – shoot, rebound, defend, and was extremely quick and agile everywhere on the court.
He is the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,551 points, doing so while missing four games due to an injury.
Among his many accolades, including being named the MVC D2 Player of the Year, and a three-time all-conference selection, the one that always sticks out is the fact that not only was he nominated for the McDonald's High School All-American game, but he was a finalist, just missing out on the top 25 players from the East section of the country.
ALEX DIROCCO
DiRocco finished his career with 1,055 points, becoming the third player in the history of the program to surpass the 1,000 point plateau. He was a two-time MVC Player of the Year who connected for 80 treys as a senior. He was an important player in the team's two league titles, 20-5 season as a senior which saw the team advanced to the sectional semi-finals, the best season in 30 years.
He went on and played a little bit at Salem State.
ROLAND “DOC” GUTHRIE
Certainly one of the all-time best players ever to suit up and one of the best athletes in the history of the school, proven by his accomplishments in high school, which led him to the Hall of Fame.
On the court, he was named the team captain and MVP of his senior year of 1960, but it was in his final game of his junior year when he poured in a career high 43 points in a game against Burlington.
After high school, a knee injury kept him from playing basketball as a freshman, but he came back healthy to play the next three years at Boston University. He continued to compete in the Lowell town league from 1965 to the 1980s.
JOHN HURLEY
A three-sport athlete, who has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, Hurley's best days came on the basketball floor. He was a three-year varsity player in the mid to late 1970’s, dominating the middle of the court with his size, rebounding and inside presence.
At the time of graduating in 1978, he held many records which stood for many years, including career rebounds until Rocco surpassed that. Hurley finished his career with 889 points.
JOE LEWIS
For decades and decades, Tewksbury has never been known for having great size, and during that special run in the 1970’s, Joe Lewis was that great inside presence. At 6-foot-4, he dominated games in the paint throughout his entire career, including his senior year finishing with 315 points and 222 rebounds.
BILLY MACKEY
Mackey was a major part of the 'Glory Days' teams and some historians claim that he was the one that made the engine go. A point guard, he excelled during his junior and senior seasons, and at the time of his induction into the Hall of Fame, he was the program's all-timer assist leader with 199.
In 72-73, he helped the team finish 17-3 in the regular season before advancing to the Division 1 North sectional semi-finals at the old Boston Garden, where he scored 14 points in a loss to Lexington. He finished that season with 195 points and 107 assists, more of a playmaker than a scorer and was an excellent defender.
The following year, he was instrumental in the team's 17-3 regular season record and the program's first ever league championship title. During his years with the program, the Hall of Famer helped Tewksbury finish with a combined record of 36-8.
“Pound for pound, one of the best competitors we've ever had,” said coach Tony Romano.
JOHN MCNAMARA
At the time that he left the program, he ranked fourth all-time in scoring, and after all of these years it's believed that he's in the Top-10.
During the 1980 season, he led the entire MVC in scoring and finished with 416 points for a team that finished 10-10. Among the highlights that season was a 30-point performance against Chelmsford. At the time, he was the third player in the MVC to surpass 400 points in a season with Chris Prince and Lawrence's Dan Cargill as the others.
He went on to play at WPI and today is among the best female basketball coaches in the state, guiding Pentucket Regional to multiple state championship titles.
BRIAN MORRIS
In 1993-'94, as a junior, Morris was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year after leading the Redmen to its first league title in 19 years, and to the second round of the state tournament, first beating Chelsea before losing to a powerful Lincoln-Sudbury team.
A terrific all-around player, who could really shoot, he also excelled with the cross-country and baseball teams.
CHRIS PRINCE
Whenever you talk old-school TMHS Basketball, it's always Meuse and then Chris Prince. In 1973-'74, Prince was a huge reason why the team had a 12-game winning streak and won its first ever league title. As a senior, he helped the team win its second straight league title with a 19-1 record. He finished his career with 868 points.
He went on to become the seventh all-time leading scorer in UMass-Lowell history, and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.
MIKE ROCCO
The Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Decade from 2000-2009, who has also since been inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame, he finished his career with 927 points and over 700 rebounds, breaking the previous record by another member of this team, John Hurley. He also holds the program record for blocked shots.
Rocco was a two-year captain, a two-year All-Conference selection, a two-time team MVP, the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year in 2003, who could play center or power forward.
While he went on to play baseball at Bryant University, he also was asked to be a fill in for its basketball team and ended up playing for two years, helping the team reach the NCAA National Championship game during his sophomore season.
RICK SULLIVAN
Another member of the school's Hall of Fame, who also excelled in football and baseball, Sullivan was a captain, all-conference selection and Team MVP during his senior year of 1970. In that season, he averaged 16.9 points per game (before the three-point shot came in) and set the school rebounding record of 282.
NATE TENAGLIA
Former coach Phil Conners called Nate the “gym rat” because he lived and breathed basketball. He was the best ball handler I've seen since Brasil. He finished with 1,235 points, ranking him No. 2 in the program's all-time scoring list. He was part of three league titles and the team’s trip to the sectional semi-finals.
Tenaglia went on to play at Nichols College.
CHARLIE WILSON
In 1963, Wilson was named to the Lowell Suburban League Honorable mention team, and the following year, the center had a huge season, finishing second in the league in scoring with 275 points, including 38 in his last game in a Redmen uniform coming against Wilmington. He was named to the LSL All-Star team for excellence on both sides of the court, both offensively and defensively.
He went on to play basketball at BU.
JIMMY MEUSE
When you open the basketball map up, there's a huge picture of Jimmy Meuse, who along with Brasil, are the top two players in the history of the program.
When Meuse graduated in 1973, he finished with 883 points, which included scoring 63 combined points in three state tournament games, leading the Redmen to the Garden, losing to Lexington as one of the top four teams in the entire state.
Meuse scored 468 points as a senior, 405 as a junior, was a two-year captain, named as one of the top 30-players in New England, and is also enshrined into the TMHS Hall of Fame.
Meuse was recruited by former Celtic Jim Loscutoff and went on to play at Boston State.
COACH: TONY ROMANO
When it comes to TMHS Boys Basketball, Romano was indeed Mr. Basketball. He led the 1967 team to a 17-5 record, becoming the first team in the history of the program to qualify for the state tournament, which was 70 percent winning percentage at the time.
He will forever be known for the 'Glory Days' from 1973-1975 where the team finished with respective records of 19-4, 17-4 and 19-1. The Redmen won two of three league championship titles during those three years, while in 1973, Romano led the Redmen to the Eastern Mass North Sectional Division 1 semi-finals, losing to Lexington, held at the old Boston Garden.
He left TMHS to coach the Division 2 UMass-Lowell team for seven seasons and later was inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame.
LINE-UPS
If I were to play coach for a day with this 15-man roster, I believe the combinations are fairly easy. If you decide to go with all guards and one forward, I think the five would be Meuse, Brasil, Prince, McNamara and then Boudreau. If you wanted some size, than I would have Rocco instead of McNamara. In either case, I think this would be a pretty solid group.
In the second set of five, assuming I let Rocco stay with the first group because you obviously need size, I put Mackey, Tenaglia and McNamara in the backcourt with Wilson and Hurley up front and that to me would be a dynamite second group with size, strong shooting and a tremendous point guard in Mackey, who would pass and defend all day long.
The last group is also pretty talented with Hall of Famers Guthrie and Sullivan to play along with Lewis in the middle and Morris and DiRocco as the shooters.
