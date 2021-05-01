This marks the third installment of our Town Crier's All-Time Greatest teams. The first one, boys hockey, looking back I think I selected too many players, although I still believe that all 27 players on the team deserve that recognition. The second week was boys basketball and that team was a bit easier to pick, going with 15 selections and although some notable players were left, off, I again believe that I selected the best 15.
Now comes the girls basketball team and to be honest, this one was by far the hardest one to select. I say that there's a lot of terrific players from the early years, many who are members of the TMHS Hall of Fame. To me, Hall of Famers in any sport, are the cream of the crop when it comes to these sorts of things, because those are in make up about one percent of all athletes, and to me that's remarkable to say the least. You can say what you want about who is in and who isn't, but those who are in, have been elected by their peers as the best who ever played during their time.
Anyway, information on those players from the early years has been extremely tough to locate, but if you ask historians, they immediately mention these athletes that I have below as the best to have put on a Tewksbury uniform.
For this team, I ended up picking 17 players. There's a long list of other players who are certainly in this conversation, some from the early years, others from the middle years and certainly a handful from the last two-plus decades that I have been here. Certainly leaving those players off was not an easy task, but the line has to end somewhere and I chose it to be at No. 17.
Below are the members of the team that I selected, between watching with my own eyes, between speaking to historians, between lots and lots of research of articles between the Town Crier and the Lowell Sun. The only rule with these teams is the athlete has to have finished his/her career at TMHS and not have transferred out. And again, the decisions are based on impact the athletes had when they played since comparing generations is unfair.
Before we get to the list, one tidbit is I'm probably going to do the next nine teams every other week, alternating with Wilmington's teams – just not enough time in the day to get two done in a week.
Hope you enjoy this one and feel free to send your opinions, as well as nominations for the future teams (in no particular order), football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, track (with cross-country mixed in), baseball, softball and wrestling.
JOANNE ALDRICH
Inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame in 2004, Aldrich was a superior three-sport athlete. In basketball, she was a three-year player, who was also a three-year All-Conference and Sun All-Star selection. In her senior year she averaged 10.6 points per game and helped the Redmen capture the league championship title. She was also awarded the Team's MVP Award and the Coaches Appreciation Award.
She went on to become a nurse as well as a longtime NCAA Women's Basketball Official.
LEANNE BABINE
Coming off a solid season in 1987 which included a 27-point performance in a win over Lowell, Babine took her game to the next level as a senior, as she was named to the MVC All-Conference team once again and was named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic. In addition she earned the MVP award of the league's All-Star game.
Babine, a tremendous athlete with figure skating and softball as well, came back to coach this same program for a short while in the mid 1990s.
KAY ASPELL
BESSIE PAPPAS
CAROL MURPHY
Three Hall of Famers, were instrumental in Tewksbury's three straight years of being the Suburban League Champions in 1951-'53.
Both Aspell and Pappas were named three-year selections to the All-Conference team, while Murphy was named to the second team twice. She was enshrined into the HOF in the third class, back in 1996.
In 1951, the team finished 13-0 and were the Littleton Tournament finalists. In 1952, Tewksbury finished 15-2 overall, which included a 5-0 playoff record as the Littleton Champions. In one playoff win, they topped Chelmsford, played before 1,500 fans.
In 1952, the team again won the Littleton Tournament and finished 15-0 in the regular season and 18-0 overall. In the three seasons, the teams combined for a record of 46-2.
AMY BEAUREGARD
In 1990 as a sophomore, she was a league all-star for a team that qualified for the state tournament for the first time in six years. As a junior, she was named to the MVC All-Conference team, helping Tewksbury qualify once again, losing to Winthrop.
As a senior, she again selected to the All-Conference team, while becoming the first female in the history of the program to surpass the 1,000 point barrier. Since then, only one other player in program history has been able to do that and that's DePierro.
JERRIE BERNIER
PATTY MURPHY
Both Hall of Famers and three-time All-Conference selections, both Bernier, a center, and Murphy, a point guard, were the dynamite 1-2 punch of the three of the greatest seasons in program history from 1980-82. During that time, the Redmen won three straight MVC titles, went 20-0 in '82, combined to have a 23-game regular season winning streak over the course of two years, and helped the team advance to the Division 2 Eastern Mass semi-finals, losing to Winthrop.
As sophomores, Murphy averaged 11.7 points per game and had 60 defensive steals, and Bernier averaged 13.7 and 13 rebounds per game. As a senior, Murphy combined for 42 points in two tournament games, including a brilliant 21-point, 12 steal, 5 assist game against Bishop Fenwick, while Bernier had 17. The year before she had a monster 25-point, 13-rebound game in the tournament win over Watertown.
Bernier earned a scholarship to play at UMass and Bernier went on to play at UNH.
JUDITH BAGGS
MARY KAY BAGGS
Sisters and members of the TMHS Hall of Fame, Mary Kay played two years of basketball and was an impact player. As a guard, playing in the final year of six player girls' basketball, the team captain was named to the All-Conference team and played on the All-Star team at the MVC Invitational Tournament.
Judy was also an outstanding all-around athlete, who was the team's MVP and received the Melvin G. Rogers Award as the best basketball player.
CLAIRE DOHERTY
PATRICIA LAWLOR
These two are lumped together because they are two TMHS Hall of Famers, who have been called some of the best players who have ever played at TMHS by many historians. Doherty, an outstanding athlete, was a four-year member of the basketball team, who scored in double-digits in almost every single game during her senior season. She was named to several all-star teams and also was the top scorer of the contest with 13 points.
Lawlor was an outstanding player for four-years, captain of the 1955 team, and was a few years younger, but played with fellow HOF's, Aspell and Pappas.
DANIELLE DEPIERRO
It's pretty safe to say that DePierro is the greatest player in the history of the program, holding the all-time point scorer title with 1,305. In 2010, as a senior, she was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year and no one will ever forget her 42-point, 6-assist night in the team's 69-66 state tournament loss to Melrose.
DePierro was named to the Boston Herald's All-Scholastic team and was a three-time MVC All-Conference selection.
She went on to play three years at UMass-Lowell before transferring to the College of Saint Rose in New York for one season.
ERIN GALLELLA
A three-time MVC All-Conference selection, a four-time league all-star, and the Co-MVP of the MVC D2 Conference (sharing it with her twin sister Lizzie) as a senior, Erin finished her career with 945 points, ranking in the top five for all-time scorers in program history.
As a senior, she helped lead the Redmen to the Division 2 North Sectional Final, a season that saw her finish with 12.8, 7.0 assists and 6.0 steals per game.
MISSY RIDDLE
If you ask historians, Riddle is among the very best all-time female athletes to ever walk through the high school. Her best sport was softball, but she was also exceptional on the court as well, finishing as a two-time MVC All-Conference selection, a Lowell Sun All-Star. She was a three-sport captain and also named as the school's Most Outstanding Athlete upon graduation.
ALLI WILD
The 2020 graduate was a four-time All-Conference selection, who finished her fantastic career with over 900 points and just under 900 rebounds. Her senior year, she finished with 13 double-doubles and 57 blocked shots.
Wild was a huge reason why the Redmen advanced to the Division 2 North Sectional Final in 2019, during her junior season. She was also a four-time Lowell Sun First team All-Star. She is currently playing at Emmanuel College.
JOANNE MCNAMARA
Much like her older brother John, who made our boys basketball team, McNamara could shoot, going all the way back to winning multiple free throw contests as a kid. In 1989, for a team that finished 8-12, she was second in the league in scoring, finishing with 276 points (12.5 average) and was named to both the MVC and Sun's All-Star teams.
The following year as a senior, she was part of the same team with Beauregard that qualified for the state tournament for the first time in six years. She led the league in scoring, was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year and was also named to the All-Conference and Sun teams once again.
COACH
There's some pretty good choices here with the most recent two coaches, current head coach Mark Bradley and before him Pat McAndrews, who I thought got so much out of so many players and teams, especially when the league was absolutely stacked from top to bottom every year with Haverhill, Methuen, but in the history of the program, there's only one coach who is in the Hall of Fame and that's Charlie Hazel. He was the coach for two of those league championship teams in the early 1950s, which were so dominate, so he's my choice here.
LINE-UP
So in the previous two parts of this series, I had some fun tinkering with lines in hockey, and putting different groups of five players on the basketball court together, so I'll try it again here and again have some fun with it, putting different combinations together.
My first group will start with the two 1,000-point scorers with Amy Beauregard and Danielle DePierro. One is a forward and the other is a guard. Joining them will be the 1-2 wonders of the 1982 team, Jerrie Bernier, who will play center and Patty Murphy, who is the other guard. Then my fifth spot will go to Joanne McNamara, another player who can score. To me that would be a pretty phenomenal starting five.
The second group will be the Hall of Famers from the early years, so I'll keep Kay Aspell, Bessie Pappas, Carol Murphy with Claire Doherty and Patricia Lawlor together and since their teams were hardly defeated on the court, I would think they would be pretty difficult to handle as a five-member group.
The third tier team would have some size with Wild and Babine, who would play along with Aldrich, Gallella and Riddle, with sisters Judith and Mary Kay right in the mix as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.