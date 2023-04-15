BILLERICA — Two games, two solid victories.
The Shawsheen Tech baseball team improved to 2-0 on Monday with a 14-0 thrashing of Blue Hills Tech at home. The game was stopped after five innings because of the 12-run mercy rule.
Senior southpaw Conlen Powell was the winning pitcher for the Rams, throwing four innings that included eight strikeouts and only two hits by Blue Hills.
“Powell was in command today for his first start of the season,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “He was working the corners and getting some hitters to chase. It was good to see him in form right off the bat today.”
Sophomore Robbie Welch of Tewksbury also had another solid performance at the plate from the leadoff spot.
“Robbie Welch has done a great job for us this year at the leadoff spot so far,” said McCarthy. “He’s getting quality at bats, seeing the ball well and getting on base and setting the table for the meat of the order and then coming across to score those runs. He put in a ton of work this past off season and it’s shown early in the season.”
On Monday, Welch had three hits and scored three runs.
Senior Mavrick Bourdeau was also outstanding with four hits, all doubles. Bourdeau had five RBIs and scored three times.
Dyllon Pratt added two hits, an RBI and two runs while Evan and Nate Galanis each scored twice and had a hit.
“The Galanis brothers continue to contribute in every way possible,” said McCarthy. “They are both in the lineup every day, Evan patrols the outfield and Nate can get it done behind the dish or in the outfield as well. Evan sprays the ball all over the field and Nate hits for a bit more power. They are both huge reasons for our team’s early success.”
McCarthy was also pleased with the Ram defense as junior catcher Brendan Lee called a great game and Pratt was solid in center field.
“It’s nice to get off to a hot start,” said McCarthy. “Wins aren’t easy to come by in a short season of high school baseball in New England. We just want to make sure we are playing good ball at this point and improving every day and every game – so far, I think we’ve done that.”
After playing Essex Tech on Wednesday, the Rams host Greater Lawrence on Friday and then play at Greater Lowell next Wednesday.
“This week is a big one for us,” added McCarthy.
TENNIS
The Shawsheen Tech co-ed tennis team lost for the first time in three years against Mystic Valley, but bounced back nicely with a 7-0 sweep over Greater Lawrence to improve its record to 2-1 on the year.
Ram coach Jay Tildsley was happy to see his team rebound from a rare loss.
“Our 27-match win streak was snapped and to say we are disappointed is an understatement,” the coach said. “We needed to put Mystic Valley behind us, refresh and come back and the kids responded so well. We outscored Greater Lawrence 70-13 in games and finished perfect in match sets 7-0. We are continuing to work strong and using last week’s loss as motivation moving forward this season. One thing is for certain as a team we have rallied together and turned it quickly. I cannot be prouder of our athletes and how we responded from a huge let down.”
The Rams opened the year with a 7-0 sweep over Northeast Regional.
Singles victories for Shawsheen were by Ethan Hines, Bobby Dodge, Trevor Engel and Faith Martin.
In doubles, Ram victories came from the No. 1 team of Will LaMonica and Nate Barnes, the second team of Sarah Johansen and Jasmine Johansen and the No. 3 combination of Christian Rivera and Alex Quick.
Mystic won three of four singles matches in its 4-3 upset of the Rams.
Dodge lost for the first time as a high school player at the No. 1 spot.
Hines won for Shawsheen at second singles and Engel lost a close 10-7 match at No. 3.
Shawsheen won at No. 2 doubles with a team of Barnes and Jasmine Johansen while Sarah Johansen and Jake Metcalf won at third doubles.
With the teams deadlocked at 3-3, Mystic won at first doubles by a 10-8 score over Shawsheen’s top team of LaMonica and Rivera.
Against Greater Lawrence, Hines, Dodge, Engel and Martin all won easily in singles matches.
The winning Ram doubles teams included LaMonica and Barnes, Jasmine Johansen and Rivera and Sarah Johansen and Metcalfe.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
It was a memorable debut for the Shawsheen Tech Track-and-Field teams under the direction of new head coach Nick Sachetta.
In last week’s season opener, the Ram boys won easily against Northeast Regional by a 102-34 score while the girls also cruised, 105.5 to 28.5.
“I was surprised by how much we won by and by some of the performances that the athletes produced, considering that it was the first meet,” said a happy Sachetta.
Sophomore Makayla Nolan had a busy day for the girls with a first-place finish and a personal-best performance in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). She also added a first-place showing in the triple jump, a second-place finish in the shot put behind senior Lindsey Frontain, and ran on Shawsheen’s winning 400-meter relay team.
“Nolan is a very rare athlete that can do multiple disciplines,” said Sachetta. “I'm very excited to see how she improves throughout this season and into the future.”
In the discus, Frontain secured her second victory of the day as she threw a personal record by 10 feet.
“Frontain has her eyes set on the school record in the discus,” added Sachetta.
The coach was excited about the 400-meter hurdle race where two freshmen scored as Nadia Moustafa took first and Micayla King was third.
Junior Arianna Farrell had a first-place finish in the 100-meter high hurdles.
Sophomore Amelia Matzke secured a first-place finish in the 800-meter run and freshman Olivia Quinn was right behind her, taking second.
In the long jump, sophomore Megan Steeves took first and freshman Alexis LeBlanc took second. LeBlanc also had an impressive first-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.4 seconds.
On the boys side, the Rams had many notable performances.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley had a personal-best time of 62 seconds to win the 400-meter hurdles while senior Gianni Zompa took third in the race in 64 seconds. Zompa added a victory in the 110-meter hurdles to his solid afternoon.
Tildsley also led a sweep of the javelin that included sophomore Michael Ware and sophomore Trent Wedge.
“Tildsley is just coming off of his wrestling season where he placed second at nationals in his weight division,” said Sachetta. “It is clear that he is in incredible shape. He is a very focused athlete and has the potential to make it to the state meet in both the javelin and the 400 hurdles. It will be interesting to see how he develops in both events.”
Sophomore Noah Brooks had two first-place finishes, capturing the two mile and the 800-meter run while also being the third leg in the 4x400 relay.
“I've known Noah Brooks since cross country, and he is very determined to keep improving,” Sachetta said. “He is one of the hardest workers out on the track and has made tremendous improvements in his overall strength since cross country.”
In the shot put, Junior Zach Rogers and Josh Caruso took first and second place, respectively. Rogers had a personal-best throw in the shot.
Rogers also led a sweep of the 200-meter dash. Senior Zach MacLauchlan and Wedge were second and third.
Rogers also took first in the long jump and led off the winning 4x100 relay. In all, Rogers helped score 20 points for the Rams.
“Rogers, one of our captains, is determined to score as many points for the team as possible and is very strong in all of the events that he does,” Sachetta added.
The 100-meter dash was another big race for the Rams as MacLauchlan took first and junior Jack McLaughlin was second.
Junior Gordon Noble, sophomore Ethan Melanson and junior Will Biscan helped another Ram sweep, taking the first three places in the mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.