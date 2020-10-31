TEWKSBURY — It was certainly one of the more exciting and thrilling finishes and wins seen on the Ed Dick Memorial Turf Field in quite some time. On Saturday morning, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team improved to 4-0 on the season thanks to a late dramatic goal by Victoria Catanzano, giving the Redmen a 3-2 win.
Facing Haverhill, the two teams played to a scoreless first half. After Tewksbury got on the scoreboard with seven minutes left in the third quarter, Haverhill tied it up with 15 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Then in the final six minutes of the game, three goals were scored with Catanzano getting the winning tally, coming with under two minutes left.
“It was an exciting game overall,” said coach Samantha Tavantzis. “We didn't give up and we kept our composure. We moved the ball and didn't panic. Our midfielders Jordan Sheehan, Daniela Almeida, Gabby Diaz, Iris Diaz and Lexi Polimeno all pushed hard throughout the game to keep the goals coming. Our seniors played well and worked so hard. Christina Capachietti, Alex Fowler, Cat Burke, Abby Hansbury, Allie Indingaro and Brenna Cassidy all played hard.”
After neither team really had a legitimate scoring chance in the first half, things certainly opened up in the second half. Tewksbury took that 1-0 lead as Daniela Almeida took a direct kick which nailed the top crossbar and came directly down to the ground and Jordan Sheehan was there to tap it home.
The score remained that way over the next 12 minutes and Haverhill tied it up on a long beautiful shot to the top right hand corner.
Almeida then gave Tewksbury a very short lead as she scored with just over five minutes remaining, only to see Haverhill come back and tie it again about a minute later. That set the stage for Catanzano's heroics as she put home a rebound off an initial shot from Sheehan.
“Jordan Sheehan midfielder played an amazing game. Her speed, skill, determination helped us win that game,” the coach who also pointed out that “Kassidy MacDonald also had a great game in net making nine saves.”
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury knocked off Methuen 2-0 on goals from Lexi Polimeno and Gabby Diaz-Archilla. MacDonald recorded the shut out in the net.
Tewksbury will now have a home-and-home series this Saturday and Wednesday with Dracut, first going to their place for a 10:00 am start before hosting for a 3:45 pm start.
