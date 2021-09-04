SOUTH BEND, IND., TEWKSBURY – For as long as he can remember, all Johnny Aylward has wanted to do was coach football. Today, he wakes up every day, absolutely loving the fact that the dream he had as a child has come to fruition.
The former Tewksbury Memorial High School quarterback, who led the Redmen to a perfect 13-0 season including winning a Super Bowl back in 2013 and since went one year of prep before playing four years at St. Anselm College, is now not only in his third year of coaching, but is doing it at an elite level.
After spending two years as an “offensive assistant” for the Houston Texans of the National Football League, Aylward landed a job with the Notre Dame University Fighting Irish College Football program back in March. His title with the Irish is an “Offensive Analyst,” which he says is very similar to the position he had with the Texans.
This Sunday night, Aylward and the rest of the Irish will be on national television as the season kicks off with a contest against Florida State University, whose defensive coordinator, Adam Fuller, also happens to be a former TMHS Football player (see related stories).
“I think everyone is just excited to be back,” said Aylward. “As it stands right now, it's going to be full capacity at the games so to have a stadium full of people to watch Notre Dame Football, I think everyone is just really excited. We'll see what happens – we have gotten off to a good start here in camp, so we have to take it one week at a time and just keep trying to get better every single day. I'm really looking forward to the first game.”
Certainly like every other youth football player, Aylward dreamt of playing before 77,000-plus fans in various stadiums. After leading the Redmen to a Super Bowl title at Gillette Stadium in 2013, he decided to go Prep for a year. Playing with a dislocated elbow, he led the Williston School to the NEPSAC Championship game, losing by two points. From there, he went to St. Anselm but didn't see much playing time.
“I think I knew for a long time that this is what I wanted to do. As soon as I knew that I wasn't going to be able to make a career out of playing football, which came pretty early, I knew that I wanted to coach,” he said with a laugh. “Just growing up with my father (Brian Aylward) and my grandfather (Bob Aylward), always being around football and just really the impact that they have had with so many people, being able to do something that you love, I just always knew that this is what I wanted to do.”
That dream turned into an internship, and then quickly started to turn into reality and a pretty good resume.
“Things just kind of fell into place, right way I guess. Going into my senior year, my last semester at St. Anselm, during the summer break, I went down to Houston and did an internship with the Texans and that went well. I wasn't really expecting anything to come out of it, other than an opportunity to learn, observe the staff, make some connections and get some advice to help steer me in the right direction.”
During that internship, Aylward got to know Coach Bill O'Brien, who had a connection with Brian Aylward, as the two were teammates at Brown University. O'Brien — who after being let go by the Texans, is now the Offensive Coordinator at the University of Alabama — is also a former assistant coach of Bill Belichick here in New England. Johnny said that he really didn't know O'Brien before the internship begun.
“I graduated in December and then in January, (the Texans) had an opening. I had my foot in the door as an intern and I got the call to go down there full-time. It was great, I was down there for two years as an offensive assistant, so I was doing a lot of the film breakdown, the scout cards and all of those types of things. I loved it and I was there for two years. It didn't end the way that I would have hoped with Coach O'Brien getting fired, but I'm glad the entire (process) happened. It was a great experience. Even in the second season when our record wasn't great and things weren't going our way, I still loved every single second of it.”
During his first year, Aylward spent a lot of time with the team's elite wide receivers, including DeAndre Hopkins, former Notre Dame star Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee.
“They were some of the best players in the world at that position so it was just incredible the amount of talent that they have,” he said of that group. “The thing that stood out to me the most working with those guys, and just having the chance of being in that room, was just how professional they were. I know they are professional athletes but their day-to-day life is so structured, how they prepare, how they take care of their bodies, how they eat and how they practice and it was really great to see.
“In my two years there I was able to work with a lot of really great football coaches. I learned more football than I could've imagined going into it and you see guys like Coach O'Brien, Romeo Crennel, Tim Kelly, the offensive coordinator, who is still down there, Mike Devlin, who is the offensive line coach, it's almost like they have forgotten more football than I have ever learned to this point. They all just have so much knowledge so to be around all of them, just learn a lot from X's and O's, how to play the game, how to game plan and you also see that they have been in the business for a long time because they all have great people skills, they are great at building relationships, they are great mentors because even at the professional level, you are still being coached and at the end of the day at any level, it's not just about coaching, it's about building relationships.”
Once the 2020-'21 season ended, Aylward was without a job.
“I had talks with some different guys about possible job openings and I was just trying to find a job because jobs open and close pretty fast in this business,” he explained. “Since I had only worked with one staff in my career, I didn't have a ton of contacts. I heard about the Notre Dame job just through a mutual connection and I had a chance to get an interview. Then they brought out a couple of finalists for the position, so I flew down and ended up getting hired after my in-person interview. I would say the total time was just under a month from my last day of working in Houston to my first day of working at Notre Dame.”
While O'Brien had that connection with Brian Aylward, over at Notre Dame, the head coach Brian Kelly has a Massachusetts connection. Raised in Everett, he attended St. John's Prep and went on to play at Assumption College. He returned there as a coach in 1983 and went several different places before landing his dream job with the Irish.
“I was just looking for the best opportunity,” said Aylward. “I just wanted to get in the door and was glad that I had the chance to interview for Notre Dame as I was excited for it and heard a lot of great things about Coach Kelly. He's won at every school that he's been at. He's won national championships at Grand Valley State in Division 2, then he won a lot of games at Central Michigan and Cincinnati, and now he's at Notre Dame . He (needs four wins to) become the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history (passing Knute Rockne) if things go right this season. To have the opportunity to work for a coach like him, and with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback (was something I couldn't pass up). I was familiar with Coach Rees' name so when I had a chance to meet him, he's just a great guy, a great coach and a really good play-caller. You combine the opportunity to work for Coach Kelly and the opportunity to work for Coach Rees, and the opportunity to be a part of Notre Dame, the history, the tradition of it, it's just a really special place. As soon as I was given the opportunity to take a job here, I took it right away.”
When asked about his day-to-day duties, Aylward said that it's a lot like what he did with the Texans, with the obvious difference is he is working with collegiate athletes, as opposed to professionals.
“For the most part, it's just the general difference between professional football and college football in terms of recruiting, developing guys who are 18, 19 and 20 years old. There's still a lot of room for development and growth. I would say it's more fundamental and hands-on, and about teaching when you're coaching at this level, but it's Power-5 College Football. There is a lot of X's and O's but the structure of the day is just a little bit different than the NFL. You would have the NFL guys in the building all day and here you're working with college kids who were in the classroom all day and then come to the field. The classroom always comes first, especially at a place like Notre Dame. It's definitely different and I'm looking forward to getting into the season and see for myself week to week, game by game, what the differences are. Anytime you work for a different staff, you're going to have to learn a new offense or a new defense, whatever side of the ball that you're on, but it's been good. It's taken some time but I feel confident with the knowledge of our offense.
“The biggest thing that I noticed when I got here was how mature the locker room is – just a lot of really good guys. It's one of the things that they look for in recruiting is are you going to fit and are you going to fit with playing Notre Dame brand of football? It's a special type of person who can balance the school and the football here, so we just have a lot of really, really good guys. I'm surrounded by a lot of great people, between everyone in the office and the players, they are all just great kids. That was very impressive as soon as I got there and that's probably been the most enjoyable part so far.”
When asked what he wants to do down the line with coaching, whether it be to try to stay in the collegiate ranks, go back to the NFL or land a coordinator's position, Aylward said none of that has entered his mind as of now.
“I try not to think too far ahead. I'm just really taking it day by day, trying to learn every day and try to get better (at this job) every day. For me, it seems like every day since I started this, I'm doing something that I love, so even if it's long hours or if the season is tough and things aren't going your way, I wake up every day excited to be doing what I'm doing. We'll just take it one day, one week and one season at a time and see where it takes me. Right now I'm just trying to do the best I can and try to help the team in any way possible.”
And he is, according to Kelly, who during a zoom session with the media last Wednesday night, was asked about the addition of Aylward to his staff.
“(Johnny) comes from a great family. His dad has been the head football coach for many years at Tewksbury High School in Massachusetts. (Johnny's) had some experience in the NFL before he came to us. He's just a young, bright coach and that does one of the tough jobs, but he's got a bright future. He's going to do really well in this business and we're excited about him being here with us,” said Kelly.
That bright future for Johnny all started with a dream as a kid, and a big part of that dream featured his father.
“He's helped me a ton. Growing up he's always been the guy who I have looked up to. Just seeing him as a coach and his ability to motivate guys and to connect with all of his players and just seeing the impact that he's had for everyone who has played for him and it's much more than that. It's the town people, it's the kids in school who don't play football and he does a lot with Best Buddies, so for me I just have always looked up to him because of the way he can connect with people. That's what has helped me a ton and he's helped me want to do what I'm doing.
“Just seeing his work ethic – he just works so hard. All year round, he's always trying to find ways to make the team better, whether it's watching film, studying opponents or finding or watching new things that they can do offensively or defensively, the dedication in the weight room all season long. He's always around and for me just to see his work ethic and his ability to connect with all of his players, those have been the two biggest things that I have looked up to with him and they are two very important lessons to learn.”
