LAWRENCE – After winning three games in a row, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team was hoping to make it four in a row with a trip to Lawrence to face Central Catholic on Friday night.
Although Central isn't the same powerful team as they are nearly every year, the Raiders are extremely stingy on defense and that came into play with Central coming away with a 49-39 victory.
Central improved to 4-7 with the win and Tewksbury fell to 5-6 with the loss.
“We kept it close the entire time. They are tough on defense. They really beat us up on the boards which hurt us,” said head coach Joel Mignault. “A lot of their points in the first half, and also in the second half as well came on the second chance. That's something that we have been watching on film this week and hoping that we can improve on. We showed some good spurts, but we just didn't play a complete 32 minutes to get it done.”
Tewksbury built a few small leads in the first half, before trailing by five at the break and then Central opened it up a bit in the second half.
“We were up a little bit in the first half and it was back-and-forth for a while and they we were down five points at the half,” said Mignault. “We came out in the second half and they kind of extended it to eight or so and I don't think we ever recovered from it. The most they pushed it to was 14 or 15 points. We kind of struggled to put the ball in the hoop when we needed to and they got some easy ones off some second chance opportunities.
“I thought we did a good job of getting to the rim in the first half. We even got some steals where we generated some transition opportunities, but we just couldn't convert on the baskets.”
Senior Vicki Lavargna led the way with 11 points. After a slow start, she has really come on as of late.
“She did well. She missed a few easy ones which I know she'd like back, but she had a strong game and played tough for us,” said Mignault.
The team faced the No. 1 ranked team in the entire state, Andover on Tuesday night and were defeated 69-53. At the half, the Redmen were down 32-29, but the Warriors went on an 17-0 run in the third quarter to open it up.
“We came out and played with a lot of heart. We executed great on both ends and led by a point after the first quarter,” said Mignault. “We built some confidence in the second quarter but gave up some easy ones and didn't capitalize enough on their mistakes, but still only trailed by three.
“In the third quarter, we lost our focus and their press hurt us, which led to their 17-0 run. We found our composure but the lead was too big.”
In the end losing to the best team in the entire state by 16 points isn't too shabby.
“I am super proud of our effort and our heart. The girls played relentless tonight, but once again we learned you can't let good teams go on big runs and that was the difference for about four to five minutes in that third quarter,” said Mignault.
Lavargna had another big night finishing with 15 points and Sam Ryan had 14.
The Redmen will now travel for their next three games against all Division 1 teams with stops at Haverhill (3-8) on Friday, Lowell (3-6) on Tuesday and then a non-leaguer with Concord-Carlisle (4-8) on February 10th. Tewksbury's next home isn't until Valentine's Day with Dracut.
“We have eight games left and we need five wins to guarantee ourselves a spot in the state tournament. We need to grind, build off success and learn from our mistakes,” said the coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.