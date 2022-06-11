TEWKSBURY — A two-hour bus ride from the Western Massachusetts community of Wilbraham to Tewksbury is, by itself, an exhausting task. But far worse for the passengers, in this case the Minnechaug Falcons, is the return trip on the heels of a one-sided softball defeat and elimination from the tournament.
On Tuesday afternoon at Hazel Field, the No. 2-seed Tewksbury softball team soundly routed No. 31 Minnechaug, 18-1, in a contest abbreviated by the mercy rule. On the strength of a 10-run second inning, the Redmen put the game away and will advance to face No. 15 Dracut in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 16 on Wednesday afternoon with results not known as of presstime.
Led by junior starting pitcher Samantha Ryan, who scattered five hits in five innings, Tewksbury cruised to the early finish. But head coach Brittney Souza admitted that her team was a bit skittish at the outset.
“In that first inning, I got a little nervous because we were jumping early at the pitches,” shared Souza, who improved to 16-5 overall with the tournament first round win. “But we chatted and settled their nerves a little bit and then they came up and executed the adjustments.”
In that opening frame, Ryan fanned the first batter she faced but then allowed a base hit, sandwiched between a pair of walks. She eventually dug herself out of the jam, stranding three. But Minnechaug starter Maresa Menard was equal to the task, retiring the side in order, each via a fly ball out.
“We haven’t played in almost two full weeks,” said Souza. “We had a couple of scrimmages that we had lined up but it was two full weeks of pressure situations. They really have been locked in and working hard so today, I was very impressed with the bats offensively.”
The coach was referring to the second inning when the Redmen batted around the order, plus five, and scored ten runs. Whitney Gigante and Avery Della Piana started them with back-to-back basehits. Menard then walked Sydney Whalen and Alyssa Adams, plating Gigante for a go-ahead run. Della Piana scored on a fielding error, representing the eventual game-winner. A steady parade around the basepads soon followed until Minnechaug reliever MacKenzie Blair was able to stem the tide.
“We always say we have eleven girls who started the season on our roster and all eleven can hit,” said Souza. “They’re all interchangeable all the time. We have kids coming off the bench that can hit. To be honest, I don’t think we have a hole in our lineup.”
Minnechaug snapped the shutout in the third on a Maisie Straut RBI-basehit. While still throwing strong, Ryan seemed displeased at allowing the run.
“When I came out to say I’m pulling her, Sam barked in my face and told me she was finishing the game,” said Souza. “She's a dirt dog and really locks it in. She has such a presence on the mound, is a great leader on our team, and the kids thrive off her.”
The Redmen answered the Minnechaug run with two more of their own in the bottom of the third. Madison Stovesand made it 11-1, reaching on a ground ball out after leading off the inning with a double. Later, Rebecca Harris dashed home from third on a passed ball.
The bats heated up again in the bottom of the fourth but several of the 6 runs added to the Tewksbury tally were unearned, the result of four Minnechaug fielding errors. It was apparent at this juncture that the visitors had defensively thrown in the towel.
In the fifth and final inning, Ryan gave up a pair of base hits to the top of the Minnechaug order. But she erased the threat, fielding consecutive ground ball outs herself and then struck out the final batter.
In all, Tewksbury amassed ten hits, three of the extra-base variety. While the Redmen are tops in all facets of the game, it is their hitting that will propel them deep into the tournament.
“These are awesome kids and it makes me so proud that they played the way they did today,” said Souza. “Hitting is contagious. We just have to open it up and I think we’re going to be a very tough team to beat.”
During the regular season, in early May, Tewksbury handily defeated a talented Dracut squad, 10-4. Dracut took down Masconomet 10-7 in the Round of 32 to advance.
“Tomorrow, we’re playing Dracut and they’re such a solid team,” said Souza. “We beat them last time but it’s the playoffs and anything can happen. We have to come ready to play like we did today.”
