TEWKSBURY – At last week's Tewksbury School Committee Meeting, the board once again recognized the truly incredible accomplishments of Tewksbury Memorial High School senior three-sport athlete, who was named to the Boston Herald's All-Scholastic girls' cross-country team from this past abbreviated fall season.
This is the seventh time that Paige has been recognized by the Herald as an All-Scholastic between cross-country and both indoor and outdoor track. Already committed to run at the University of North Carolina, Paige has been participating in the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Meets (not linked with the MIAA) in various meets held at Wheaton College over the last month or so, and just last week she participated in the prestigious Virginia Showcase down at Virginia Beach and had great success.
She was honored by the school committee, but first Athletic Director Ron Drouin spoke about the career and most of all the impact that Paige has had at the school.
“It hit me the other day that I'm never going to see her run indoors again, which is tough to swallow because she's so good,” he said. “She's nationally ranked and one of the best to have ever done it in New England. My heart breaks that I don't get to see her on the track again and we will miss her a ton.”
Besides her seven All-Scholastic achievements, she is also the two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year, the two-time Tewksbury Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, while she has combined to win three individual all-state championship titles, the most in school history.
"Thank you for being a wonderful representative for not only Tewksbury High School, but for the community,” said board member Keith Sullivan. “We know that you'll do wonderful things in North Carolina and we just hope that you always remember Tewksbury and we wish you the best in all of your future successes.”
Paige took a minute to thank the board and all of her supporters.
“I just want to say a quick thank you to everybody,” she said. “I received a lot of support from all the staff throughout all of the seasons and my entire high school career and I'm just really, really grateful for that.”
MSTCA COACHES INVITATIONAL
On Saturday, Paige was one of four athletes from Tewksbury to take part in the MSTCA Coaches Invitational held at Wheaton College. She once again was the top finisher in the 600-meters coming in at 1:34.53. Molly Cremin was 9th in the 1,000 at 3:30.20. On the boys side, sophomore Alex Arbogast kept up his impressive ways by taking first in the 60-meter dash at 7.19 seconds. Jack Rennell was 20th in the 300 at 40.26 and 34th in the 55-meter dash at 7.56 seconds.
