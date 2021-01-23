TEWKSBURY – Call it being a late bloomer or call it whatever you would like, but different athletes begin to reach their potential at different times in their lives. That’s why sometimes you can spot a hockey prodigy at eight years old, while other times a basketball star won’t realize his potential until much later when his talent catches up with his size or vice versa.
It’s the same in baseball of course, where some stars develop faster than others, and it is certainly the case for Tewksbury resident Jack Menard. Menard, who is a senior left-handed pitcher at Tabor Academy, recently saw that potential rewarded, when he signed his National Letter of Intent to take his athletic and academic career to Saint Michael’s College in Vermont starting this fall.
As you might imagine, Menard can’t wait to get started on the next chapter in his life, and he is particularly grateful that the next chapter will be at St. Michael’s.
“I am really excited for college, especially at Saint Michael’s,” Menard said. “The coach (former major league pitcher Jim Neidlinger) has a lot of professional experience, and I feel like his insights will really help me and bring me to the next level.”
In reality, Menard’s level now is already pretty darn good. A hard throwing, 6’5 lefty, whose fastball currently reaches the mid 80’s, might normally have attracted Division 1 college scouts, but as we all know, not much is normal amidst a global pandemic. But Division 1 offers aside, Menard may very well have ended up at Division 2 St. Michael’s either way.
“With COVID it is tough because a lot of Division 1 rosters are already full. But I really liked St. Michael’s for their baseball and academically, and they also offered me the opportunity for playing time right away, so it was impossible to turn down,” Menard said. “A very big factor was also that coach Neidlinger told me that he would trust me no matter what. He told me that he was willing to work with me even if things don’t always go well.”
St. Michael’s seems to be getting Menard at just the right time. Menard played the first three years of his high school baseball career at Tewksbury High, where he played for the freshman and junior varsity teams in his first two years before making the varsity roster as a junior. But even after making the varsity squad, things just didn’t seem to be quite clicking for him, and he made the decision to look elsewhere for the remainder of his high school career, and he transferred to Tabor in the fall of 2019.
“My junior year at Tewksbury, I really struggled,” Menard said. “I was not in a good place and I really wasn’t happy with my performance. But I talked to my mentor and to some people on my summer teams and looked into some other opportunities and found out about Tabor. I talked to coach (Ken) Ackerman and Tabor sounded like a great opportunity.”
Of course, Menard still hasn’t had the chance to take advantage of that opportunity at Tabor, with last spring’s season being canceled due to the pandemic. Despite the loss of that season, Ackerman has seen enough of Menard through his time with Tabor’s summer league team as well as his time with his Northeast Baseball team to know that he will have a pretty special talent on his hands come this spring, assuming there is a baseball season this time around.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t really had a chance to coach him yet, but he is a great kid. I know he had some prospects with some Division 1 teams looking at him, so I am sure Saint Michael’s is very happy to have him,” Ackerman said. “He is a big kid, and when we met he had just finished his junior year at Tewksbury High, and he was still trying to figure out his body a little bit. He is a little bit of a late bloomer, but it feels like he has a really big upside. I got to see him pitch this summer and he looked very good.”
While modest in his assessment of his own skills, Menard does acknowledge that it did take a little while for his body and his talent to get on the same page.
“I didn’t really stop growing my first three years of high school,” Menard said. “I went from 5’10 to 6’1 as a freshman, and then to 6’3 as a sophomore and finally to 6’5 as a junior. I am just now starting to grow into my frame and understand how my body works.”
In addition to simply trying to grow into his own body, Menard also faced the same challenges that many young athletes are fighting in today’s world, namely, just being able to practice his sport, let alone play. He was in the midst of preparing for his first season at Tabor last March when all sports were shut down, not only at the high school level, but at most private facilities as well. Rather than let that setback throw a wrench into his future college plans, Menard adapted and adjusted and made the most of a bad situation, continuing to improve his game.
“I was preparing for the season as normal, and then all of a sudden I was stuck in place,” Menard said. “I had my arm warmed up and ready to go for the season, but we had to go on pause. I couldn’t do anything. We couldn’t even go out. I couldn’t go to the gym and lift. I threw bullpen sessions with a couple of friends, but that was it.”
Thankfully however, Menard had planned ahead. While he likely had not anticipated being quarantined due to a global pandemic, he and his dad Rick had already taken some steps to make sure he could continue to pitch. And as for lifting, let’s just say that necessity is the mother of invention.
“We built a mound in the backyard a couple of years ago, with a tunnel and everything, so I was able to keep pitching,” Menard said. “For lifting, I would stick weights in backpacks and just lift those. I just tried to do whatever I can.”
Ackerman noticed all of the hard work that Menard put in, and feels that it definitely helped him take his game to another level.
“I talked to his summer coach and he says that he really worked hard with his pitching coach, and I know that he worked hard in the weight room and has worked hard to improve his control,” Ackerman said. “He was relentless with this. In the fall they were able to go out and play some baseball on Wednesdays and Saturdays and you could see that the hard work had really paid off.”
It’s no surprise that Menard would do whatever it takes to be a successful athlete. It does seem to run in the family after all, with both of his siblings having outstanding high school swimming careers. His sister Sydney was selected to the Town Crier’s Tewksbury High All-Decade Swim team, while his brother Alex received the same honor for Shawsheen Tech. Meanwhile his parents Rick and Joy Menard both coach the Shawsheen Tech co-ed swim team.
Jack says that his parents have played a huge role in his success.
“I wouldn’t be anywhere without them. They have been able to provide everything for me, whether it was a ride to the field or paying for different leagues I played in,” Menard said. “I would be nothing without them, and I can’t thank them enough.”
No doubt Rick, Joy, Alex and Sydney will be sharing on Jack’s success at St. Michael’s come next season, just as they will upcoming spring at Tabor. As for Jack, as excited as he is to get his college career underway, right now his focus is on his senior season at Tabor and making them the best team possible, regardless of the circumstances.
“I am really excited for the season. I think we are going to have a very good season and hopefully we have a shot to win the ISL title,” Menard said. “It will be different this year, but it will be exciting. We have a lot of good pitching this year and a lot of depth. If we put up two or three runs per game, we should do very well.”
Then of course, comes Saint Michael’s and all of the challenges that come with bringing his skills to the college level. But it is a challenge he is eagerly looking forward to.
“I know that all of the guys will be very good and want to compete,” Menard said. “My goal is to go out and compete with them and do the best I can. I also know I can trust the eight guys behind me. I can’t wait to get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.