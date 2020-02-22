TEWKSBURY – Being the coach's kid on an athletic team is never easy. It can be awkward, it can put the kid in difficult positions and sometimes it can be unfair to the kid.
On the flip side of that, it can be a tremendous thing. If done right and boundaries are set, the relationship can build to be stronger than ever. You see different sides of each other, you learn, you grow and you go through success and failure together, not just as family members, but as competitors and so many of those life-lessons are learned outside of the home.
At Tewksbury Memorial High School, over the years you have seen classic examples of that relationship turning into something really special. On the hockey team, Derek and Ryan Doherty won a state championship together. On the football field, Brian and Johnny Aylward won a Super Bowl title together and then younger brother Shane had a spectacular career, including breaking the all-time records in receptions in a season, set originally by assistant coach Tom Bradley.
Bradley, like Derek Doherty and Brian Aylward, is another varsity coach who has had the distinction of coaching his son, Thomas, a senior member on this year's boys varsity basketball team. While the Bradley's may not win a state championship title together, and Thomas will not win any all-state awards like the other two, he has won so many things that don't come with his name on a plaque.
Last year, Thomas was a full-time JV player, who would then come up and sit on the bench for the varsity games. He got into a few games, a minute here and a minute there, and during those few moments, he would sink an impressive shot, usually from beyond the arc. When the season was over, he knew that if he wanted to get more minutes, he had to work on his game.
That he did.
In between many hours of helping his father with his landscaping business, Thomas played in two off-season leagues, the summer and fall leagues. He also mixed it up against college kids in an adult league. Not once did he miss one of those games, and that carried over to this season as he hasn't missed a single game or practice.
He worked on his game, his footwork and especially his defense.
When this season started, it was obvious that his game was much improved. For the most part he's been the team's first or second player off the bench, while he started a handful of games. He's come through with many clutch shots and also made a tremendous defensive stop in the final seconds of regulation against Methuen to force overtime.
"Thomas has improved a lot," said Coach Bradley, who was a star basketball player at TMHS. "Speed wise he's gotten much better. I think it's the process of your body catching up to you. He also added some height and I think he's had a tremendous year for us. Defensively, he's out there battling and scrapping. Just his overall speed has improved drastically. Thomas has improved a great deal. He plays a lot of basketball and he can shoot the heck out of it."
Every varsity coach has those players who don't play a lot. Certainly that hurts any coach, but as a father, that's a much more difficult task.
"Honestly, it's very difficult being the dad and his coach," said Tom. "It was a little bit easier last year than this year because he didn't play much at all (on varsity) last year. He played on the JV team and then sat on the end of our bench and played just a few minutes. As a father, that was brutal, just brutal. Honestly, it was one of the hardest things you have to do. It was also very hard on my wife."
Thomas never pouted and kept going. He wanted to get better and he certainly has.
"I'll always remember the defensive stop he made against Methuen to force the overtime period," said the elder Bradley. "He also had five points in our big win over Central Catholic. He hit a three-pointer in that game and he also hit a field goal as the shot clock was expiring and those were big in that game. He's also had some defensive steals, too. He's been awesome and truthfully the whole group of kids have been just awesome."
Throughout the season, Thomas has come up with his share of big baskets and defensive plays. He said the two buckets against Central Catholic always stick out, but he recalled another one, which happened just a short while ago.
"One thing I'll always remember is the Andover game," he said. "Andover always brings a huge student section. I'm sitting there (on the bench) and I'm told to go in, and then I came back out and went back in. The Andover students must have been looking at the roster and saw the Bradley-Bradley names, so the entire student section started chanting 'coach's son'. That gets to you at first, but then I hit a three-pointer after that. That felt pretty good."
It felt good, not because he shut the students up, but he worked on his craft and proved that he can certainly shoot with the best of them.
"I think Thomas could play for a lot of teams in the league. He can shoot," said Tom. "It's an awkward balance sometimes being the coach's kid and I try the best I can to keep everything as fair as possible for everybody. You have to hold everyone accountable. I will say this that for a coach, the best ability is dependability. Since the season started, kids have missed practice because they were sick, or other obligations and whatever the reason may be, but there's three kids who haven't missed a single practice this year, Thomas, Kalu (Olu) and Richie (Markwarth). That means a lot.
“Thomas is also the only one who never missed a single summer or fall league game. That's a credit to him, especially sticking through it all. It's been good and it's been fun (watching and coaching him)."
Thomas and the rest of the program have watched the varsity team improve leaps and bounds from a year ago, and next year has the potential of being a very good year as the team returns four of its five starters. The Redmen are currently 5-14 on the season, but lost a handful of very close games in regulation and overtime. The team wrapped up the season on Wednesday against Reading.
"The record doesn't show how good we actually really are – even against Lowell, we kept it close and we beat Central Catholic obviously," said Thomas. "Every game we have had has been close. We have gone into overtime I think four or five times. This year is a lot different. We have a new scheme, new players and we added Coach (Steve) Boudreau. And he has helped all of us so much."
Outside of the high school basketball team, the two have shared a great bond working together. In this case, Dad remembers one of the early days.
"Thomas works with me with the landscaping and he also has a passion for it," said his father, while noting that Thomas will take on the landscaping business on a full-time basis after graduating. "He is very good at it and by him helping me as much as he does, it takes a lot of pressure off of me.
"There was one day when he was a little kid, and I finished work and I was in my truck and had the trailer on. I start driving and all I here is 'dad, dad' and I figure out that he snuck in the back of the trailer, and I was driving down the road and all I hear is 'dad, dad'. He was supposed to be at a baseball game. I think he was eight years old or something. I realized it once I went around the corner and he obviously got scared."
Besides their passion for sports and landscaping, the father-son duo are like everyone else – they like to share time with each other.
"At home, Thomas is always asking for money," said his father with a laugh. "(Kidding aside), he's grown up a lot over the last two years. It's been good, it's been very good to see that."
Thomas was asked about the unique relationship, "It's good. I think he's a really good coach. We don't always get along on the court ... sometimes I'll yell back," he said with a big smile on his face. "One thing that definitely makes it easier is having Shane there because he has lived it through it, too. The two of us have always been close friends. If someone ever says anything, the two of us can talk because we both have gone through it.
"This year though, the team, everyone has been great. We don't even look at it like that. When I'm here with the team, I don't look at it like father and son, it's always just coach ... but sometimes I'll slip and it'll be Tom."
