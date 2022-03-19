BILLERICA — It was a fantastic season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team, as the Rams went 17-7 overall, including 11-1 in the CAC to win their first outright CAC title since 2008, while also winning their first Large School State Vocational championship since 2008 with a thrilling win over Blackstone Valley Tech at Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
They returned to their gym a couple of days after the vocational school victory to pick up a preliminary round win over Madison Park in the Division 3 State Tournament before being eliminated in the Round of 32 by Dover Sherborn.
In recognition of their great season, three Rams, as well as third year coach Joe Gore were recently honored with post season awards. Shawsheen junior Mavrick Bourdeau, as well as seniors Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury and Jeff Kelly, were each voted to the CAC All-Star team, and Bourdeau was selected as CAC MVP. Gore meanwhile, was voted as CAC Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches for the second consecutive season.
Gore was very proud of his three All-Stars, and truly appreciated all that they brought to the team this season.
“I am so happy for these guys. In my eyes, they truly earned this,” Gore said. “We are the only team to have three All-Stars and I am proud of the fact that they are three of the hardest workers we have ever had.”
It was the third consecutive All-Star appearance for Perez, while Bourdeau averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals per game on his way to winning the MVP. The three All-Stars, not coincidentally, were also three of the Rams four captains this season, and they displayed their leadership with their tremendous work ethic throughout the season.
“They earned every bit of those awards,” Gore said. “They showed the underclassmen what it means to be a varsity athlete with their dedication to the team and the hard work they put in.”
Gore was honored to be voted as Coach of the Year once again by his peers, but he deflected much of the credit for the award to his players and fellow coaches.
“It’s obviously a big accomplishment but the bigger picture is I am fortunate enough to be surrounded by great people,” Gore said. “That goes from our managers to a group off players that totally bought in to what we preached as a coaching staff.”
And speaking of that coaching staff, which includes Mike Gore, Bob Hodnett and Greg Bendel, Gore knows that his success and the team’s success would not have been possible without them.
“I have one of the best coaching staffs around. It is a total, total, team effort and this accomplishment is shared by all of us, including our book keeper Matt Bruno and out scorer Angela Caira,” Gore said. “I am very lucky to have such great people working with me. But really, without all of these kids buying in the way they did, we would not be having this conversation.”
Gore especially wanted to thank Shawsheen athletic director Al Costabile for helping him in his coaching career.
“Coach C has been great. Whatever we need, he is there for us. He has been a huge mentor to me in my coaching career and my professional career,” Gore said. “He creates a very supportive atmosphere and makes it very easy to do our jobs.”
