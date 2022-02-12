BILLERICA — To put into perspective just how long the 14-year run of state vocational titles by the Shawsheen Tech Girls Swim team had gone on for, think about this. The talented freshmen on this year’s Rams squad were either newborns, or hadn’t been born yet the last time the Rams did not win the state vocational title entering last Thursday’s Vocational Championship Meet at Shawsheen Tech.
Unfortunately for the Rams, despite some great efforts by those freshmen as well as by the upperclassmen, that streak came to an end on Thursday as the Rams came up just short, taking a second place finish at the meet.
While the Rams fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a 15th consecutive title, they got several outstanding performances on the day on their way to their second place finish. The girls team, with only seven members, piled up 198 points to take second place, while Blue Hills took home the title with 271 points.
One of the outstanding efforts on the day came from senior captain Kasey McFadden of Tewksbury, who earned four second place finishes on the day, including two different relay events.
As an individual, McFadden was second in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:24.21, as well as in the 200-individual medley in a time of 2:58.39. She also stood out in a pair of relay events, starting with the 200 medley relay where she joined senior Calley McDevitt, sophomore Emily LaFond and freshman Mikayla Nolan of Tewksbury for a second place finish in a time of 2:47.74.
Later, she joined McDevitt, sophomore Jasmine Johansen and Nolan for a second place finish in the 400-freestyle relay in a time of 5:31.56.
Nolan had a big day for herself as well, offer a nice glimpse to the future for the Rams. In addition to her exploits in the relay events, she also earned a second place finish in the 50-freestyle in a time of 33.12 as well as a third place finish in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:17.69.
Another Tewksbury resident, junior Leah Casey capped off her outstanding season with a second place finish in the in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:54.73 and a sixth place finish in the 500 freestyle in a time of 8:06.47.
While disappointed to see the girls team come up short of winning the championship, Menard was anything but disappointed with his team’s effort, despite being shorthanded. He also took a moment to reflect on just how amazing their Rams string of 14 straight titles had been.
“Our small squad of girls put forth an amazing effort and with just enough kids to even field a relay team, we held on for a second place finish,” Menard said. “It sadly put an end to the streak that has lasted 15 straight years. This streak was such a testament to those swimmers, coaches, and administrators that have put so much into this team. While I'm sure they are all as sad as I am to see it snapped, I hope that this pain turns to motivation to rally the kids to start flooding the pool with fresh faces to start a new streak next year.”
Like the girls, although not to the same extend, the boys team is also not as stacked as it has been in years past, making their run to another title even more impressive. Menard felt that both teams went above and beyond expectations throughout the season, including on Thursday.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on our program and our team has dwindled down to just 20 swimmers and only seven girls this year,” Menard said. “We were undersized but our kids were undaunted in their quests for yet another state title on both sides of the banner.”
