BILLERICA – Perhaps the only disappointing part about the way the Shawsheen Tech Boys Track and Field team has been rolling along is that their regular season had to come to an end, which it did this past Thursday with a 90-46 win at home over CAC rival Whittier Tech,
The win over Whitter was the third straight for the Rams, who after starting their season 0-1-1, finished strong with a 3-1-1 record, assuring them of no less than a second place tie in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. It is accomplishment that outsiders may find almost unbelievable, but for Shawsheen coach Joe Gore and this group of Rams, they feel like they were merely doing what they have been capable of all along.
“Winning three straight to end the season is a great way to finish,” Gore said. “With the way they started, this team could have folded, but they didn’t and that is a credit to them. I think they just saw how much they were improving in those early meets and they just needed that first win to spark them and that is just what it did.”
The win over Whittier, especially in such dominant fashion may have been their most impressive win of the season, as the Wildcats normally present a very formidable challenge.
“To beat a team like that, who is very strong in the throwing events, as well some other events, was a great job by these guys,” Gore said.”
The Rams got several big performances on Thursday, but perhaps none better than junior Gianni Zompa, who once again had a big day in both hurdle events, taking a first place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:02.8, while also taking second in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.4 seconds.
The Rams performed very well as a team in the hurdled events, sweeping the 400-meter hurdles with freshman Sid Tildsley taking second and sophomore Matt Ramsey of Tewksbury taking third. Sophomore Zach Rogers of Wilmington followed close behind Zompa in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing third in a time of 17.8 seconds.
Ramsey would also go on to take a second place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 35-8 feet.
Shawsheen swept to victory in the 400-meters with junior Tyler Francois of Tewksbury taking first in 55.9 seconds, followed by junior captain Cam Camelio in 57.5 and sophomore Maximus Boston of Wilmington in third at 58.0. Boston was also first in the high jump with a height of 5’6, while Camelio was third in the same event at 5’2.
After missing the previous week’s meet, Rogers returned better than ever against Whittier. In addition to his third place finish in the 110 hurdles Rogers also took a win in the long jump with a leap of 19’8 as well as a win in the 200-meters in a time if 23.5 seconds and a second place finish in the shot put with a throw of 40’1.5.
Sophomore Gordon Noble added to the Rams winning ways with a first place finish in the 800-meters in a time of 2:22.6, while junior Zach MacLauchlan was second in the 800 in 2:23.4 and third in the 100-meters in 11.72 seconds.
Shawsheen also had a big day in the distance events, with freshman Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury finishing first in a time of 5:10.6, while sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington was first in the two mile in a time of 11:48.1, followed by sophomore Noah Brooks of Tewksbury in third with a time of 11:57.9.
“We had a lot of kids who did very well against Whittier,” Gore said. ‘They finished strong and a lot of the kids are still so young and can still get so much better. The future of this team is very bright.”
