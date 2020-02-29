MILTON – Every week of the wrestling post season, the tournaments get bigger and bigger and the challenge to advance to the next week becomes greater and greater. It is something every wrestler must prepare for, but not all them are up to the challenge.
In the case of Tewksbury High senior Dylan Chandler, however, he has proven for two years in a row that he is most definitely up to the challenge of the weekly post season grind.
Two weeks ago, Chandler won his second consecutive Division 2 North Sectional championship at 285 pounds, and this past weekend at the Division 2 State Championship at Milton High, he captured the state title at the same weight.
It was the first ever state title for Chandler, who had advanced all the way to the finals of this tournament one year ago, only to lose to eventual All-State and All New England champion Mattuez Kudra of North Attleboro.
For Chandler, this year obviously felt a lot better than last year did, but at the same time, he continues to look ahead, this time towards this weekend’s All-State Tournament.
“It felt good to win,” Chandler said. “I did what I had to do. There was a lot of pressure to win, but I didn’t let it get to me.”
“He has come a long way,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “Obviously last year he was an underdog against Kudra, but this year he is one of the top wrestlers in the state, and he was the number one seed, so it was great to see him go out and win.”
Chandler went 4-0 on the weekend to earn his title. He cruised through his first two matches on Friday, pinning Darioush Ghazian of Milton in just 37 seconds in the first round, before winning a relatively easy 8-3 decision over Joe Flannery of Nashoba in the quarterfinals.
He then came back on Saturday and started his day with his most difficult match of the tournament, earning a 2-0 win over Yousef Lotfi of King Phillip. Chandler had beaten Lotfi in the quarterfinals last season by a score of 5-3, and once again he gave Chandler all he could handle.
“I had a close match with him last year too, so I knew it would be close again,” Chandler said. “He was just as big if not bigger than last year.”
O’Keefe was happy to see Chandler make the adjustments needed to come away with a win against a dangerous opponent like Lotfi.
“He was a big kid, and he was a tough matchup for Dylan,” O’Keefe said. “Neither one of them really opened up a lot, but Dylan stuck to his game plan and got the points he needed to win. You are not going to win all of your matches by pin, and you just have to do whatever it takes. Dylan stayed focused for the entire match and that was the difference.”
Once he had gotten past the challenge of Lotfi in the semis, Chandler dominated his finals match, pinning Manny Rosado of Walpole in a time of 3:29.
“He was short and stocky, but he was so strong,” Chandler said. “It was hard to get anything going against him, but I knew I was a better mat wrestler than him, so I used that to my advantage and was able to get the win.”
A win which sends him to the All-State tournament which starts on Friday afternoon at Methuen High School. Once again, the competition level will be even tougher, including a potential matchup with Antonio Ramos of Agawam. Ramos handed Chandler one of his only two losses on the season, and was in fact the only wrestler from Massachusetts to defeat him this season, as his other loss came to an opponent from Rhode Island.
Ramos is currently ranked number one in the state, while Chandler is ranked number two. Chandler would love to get another crack at Ramos, but he understands there is plenty of other competition in front of him as well, including Joquawn Wright of Putnam, Tristan Kemp of Quabbin and Gregory Harris of Springfield Central, among others.
“I have had some good matches with all of the contenders at All-States,” Chandler said. “I have some close matches with the kid from Agawam, but I haven’t been able to beat him. There are some very good wrestlers there. It is a very tough bracket.”
It is a very tough bracket, but it is one that O’Keefe knows Chandler will be prepare for, as he aims to finish in the top seven of his weight class and advance to the All New England Tournament next weekend. Ramos will undoubtedly be the No. 1 seed, and Chandler very likely will be No. 2 , meaning they would not meet until a potential finals matchup
“There are a lot of other very good wrestlers there along with the kid from Agawam,” O’Keefe said. “There is a lot of great competition that he will have to face to get to him. No match will be taken lightly. We are hoping he can stay focused, and get his name up on the board at the school as an All-State champion."
