TEWKSBURY – Yesteryear three-sport athletes were everywhere in high school. On the male side, typically you had the athlete compete at football, basketball and baseball and on the female side typically it was soccer, basketball and softball.
Today for many reasons, those kids are extremely hard to come by. The commitment to each of those sports sometimes can be too much and today most kids grow up nowadays trying to specialize in one sport, which veteran sports coaches and fans cringe at daily.
Here at Tewksbury High, there's a few of those kids, but certainly senior Michael Sullivan stands out more than the others. One of the three captains on this year's football team, he is a wideout/defensive back on the gridiron, a guard on the basketball team and mainly a shortstop on the baseball team.
This past spring, his hot bat in the second half of the season was a big reason why the Redmen Baseball team qualified for the playoffs. In Basketball, the wins were tough to get, but he's a major part of the program rebuild, and this winter there's plans for a much improved season. Then last fall in football, he led the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (375) and TD receptions (6) and on the other side, he led the team with seven interceptions, including gigantic ones in both the dramatic wins over Billerica and North Andover.
While he played in over 50 varsity games as a junior, his summer months to prepare to play for another 50 as a senior was pretty intense and impressive. He played for the Nor'easters Baseball team, which at the end of the season played in a tournament in Georgia. He played in the summer basketball league, and on Wednesdays, he was part of the 7-on-7s in football. He also was down in the weight room any chance he could get.
If you look up 'dedication' in the dictionary, it says 'see Michael Sullivan of Tewksbury'.
"Sully is a great kid, who is kind of a throw back Tewksbury kid. He plays three sports and that's been kind of a challenge for him," said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. "That's a hard thing to do in today's age because the off-season expectations for all three sports exist and to be able to do all three at the level that you want to do it in, is nearly impossible in today's day and age. I give him a lot of credit. During the basketball season, he would still find time to come here to get work in. In the summer he was doing some basketball and a lot of baseball, but he came in here ready and he's bigger and stronger, and he's playing more physical which he needs to do. He's big and strong enough where we can move him inside and have him in a tight end position and be able to not allow the other team to know what we're trying to do based on the personnel that we have in the game."
When it comes to those three-sport athletes, you can say basically the same thing about all of them: athletic, fast, good hands, good knowledge of the game, etc. Sullivan has all of those tools, but above all, he's so versatile, especially in baseball and football. In baseball, he has played third, shortstop and has pitched. In football, he's been a wide receiver — but he was penciled in as the team's QB a year ago before things changed — he has thrown a few TD passes on trick plays, and defensively, he can play cornerback or safety.
"He's probably our most versatile player. He can play in the slot, he can play out wide, he blocks well, he catches the ball, his speed is good, he can throw the ball, so he's a good versatile player for us," said Aylward. "Defensively he's the same. If we were able to roll him down we may do that at times, depending on the other team's scheme. He can play at cornerback and both safety positions. He's smart, he knows the game and that's no necessary to have a kid like that, that not only has the ability to do that (stuff on the field) but has some savvy and knowledge of the game. Otherwise, we've had kids in the past who have had those skill-sets before, but couldn't manage whatever position they had played all the way up (through youth and the sub-varsity levels). Sully is flexible and we can put him in a lot of spots, so he gives us a lot of options."
Sullivan grew up playing all of these sports in the Tewksbury Youth Leagues, and he grew up in a sports household. His father Jim is a longtime teacher at the high school, the current golf coach, the former basketball coach, is heavily involve every year in youth sports and is a former TMHS Athlete, so was his brother Keith and their father Jim, Sr.
"I think it's kind of cool because my grandfather went to the high school, my grandmother went to the high school, my dad, my uncle, my aunt (did as well), so I feel like we're all from here," said Michael. "I can go to the school and there's a picture of the basketball team that my grandfather played on when he was in high school and that's really cool. My entire family is just so supportive. They are at all of my games – summer ones, the 7-on-7s and I just really like that. They are all just so great."
But the Sullivan 'Sports Tree' doesn't stop there. Michael's brother Daniel also plays the same three sports.
"Daniel is playing defensive end and linebacker. He grew (a few inches) and lost some weight, so he's more fit. He's kind of in between positions right now. He's doing pretty good and it's always fun facing him in practices. I get to hit him so it's always fun," said Michael with a big grin. "We've gotten a lot closer over the years, especially with me driving him to school every day, and having football together. It's been good."
The two of them will now suit up every day this fall football season with aspirations of helping the Redmen win as many games as possible. Michael, who was a big part of last year's 8-3 season, said despite the number of new faces in the starting line-up, winning 8, 9 or 10 games again is an attainable goal.
"I'm pretty excited this year. Pretty much we have a new (offensive) line with just a few guys returning from last year. We're doing good with that. We're going to have a new quarterback, Vinnie (Ciancio), who is a sophomore. He's looking really good, has thrown the ball really good so far and has worked really hard in the off-season to get ready, so I'm excited to see what he can do.
"I really enjoyed last year's season. I just wished that we beat Bedford in the playoff game. We had a pretty successful season other than that – and we should have beat Andover too as that was a really close game. That was a heartbreaker. Hopefully we can get back at Danvers this year to open the season."
The revenge to get a win over Danvers comes this Friday. It'll be a huge test for the Redmen for many different reasons. For Sullivan, it's just another game, but this time he will have a new quarterback throwing to him, which is always an adjustment for any QB-WR combination.
"(Vinnie and I) have been working together a lot – I'm running routes and he's been throwing the ball to me so the chemistry has been pretty good,' said Sully. "He has a real strong arm, he has a nice tight spiral and he reads the field well. He's still getting adjusted to the speed (of varsity games). He throws the ball with a lot of zip. He throws good, accurate passes."
On paper, the Redmen appear to be pretty strong in many different offensive positions. On the defensive side, the hope is that the team can improve in the secondary – the loss to Danvers in last year's opener was a prime example of that.
"We have more kids coming back, who have played in the (secondary) longer (compared to last year) . I'm returning, Colby (Flahive) is returning, Braydon (Aylward) has been around it since he was born and Nick (DeGloria) has been around it, but he's been hurt and that's what has been holding him back a little bit. I think (if he stays healthy) he's going to have a really good year for us," said Sullivan.
While Sullivan has and will have stats to back-up his strong performances in the three sports, his best attribute far is his leadership, attitude and behavior.
"Michael's a first-class kid. You're not going to find a teacher, someone in the community or one of his coaches who has coached him, who will have anything bad to say about the kid. He's as dependable as the day is long. If you ask him to do something, consider it done. He's been that way since I've known him as a young kid," said Aylward. "He was a slam-dunk as a captain because of all of those attributes. He has such a good relationship with all of these kids. He's always upbeat. He's not one of those moody kids who let you know when they are having a bad day. You would never know that he's having a bad day. He's always present, always here and ready to work. He has good energy all of the time – positive energy all of the time. I think that's infectious to everybody when you have guys like that, especially when they are seniors. He's been great for us so far."
Sullivan, who is also an excellent student academically, would like to continue to play a sport, or perhaps two once he makes a decision on which college he will attend. He has toured a large number of them, and is undecided what field he wants to study and what sport he wants to play. Most likely, it'll be football or baseball or perhaps even both.
"I don't know the entire family's thoughts are but in my opinion, his best choice for college is football," said Aylward. "I've watched him in all three sports. He's looked at a bunch of different schools because he's a very good student. He's looked at schools like Colby and Bowdoin and those types, but he's also looked at Mass Maritime and I think that would be a perfect fit for him. That school looks for multi-sport athletes and they entice them because those athletes then get certain drill time off when they are playing in season, so sometimes that will entice a kid to play a second sport. I think that's intriguing to Michael a little bit. I know he's also looked at Endicott, the University of New England and schools out of that conference which is a very good conference. I watch them every week and the level of football is really good and fun to watch."
Until that day comes when he actually makes a decision, right now in the present day, Sully has one goal in mind.
"I'd like us to win at least one playoff game this year. Last year was tough – we had home field and we lost (in the first round). We want to win a playoff game and then keep going as far as we can after that," he said.
