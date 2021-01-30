BILLERICA – Four games certainly do not make a season, and for the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford Girls Hockey team, some of their toughest games still lie ahead. However, with two more wins this past week to improve to 3-1 on the young season there is no denying that there is a different feeling around the Rams this season than in recent years.
After struggling to get into the win column in recent years, going 2-32-2 over the past two seasons, including last season’s 2-14 mark, the Rams look like a completely different team this season under the direction of 12th year head coach Bob Roach.
The fact of the matter is of course, that in many respects the Rams are a completely different team, with several players in just their first or second year with the team, and they seem to be adjusting to winning very well.
“Most of the kids don’t even think about it,” Roach said when asked about his team overcoming their history of losing seasons. “We only have one senior on the team, so most of them don’t look at it as being with a losing team. They just go out there and play hockey and capitalize and score.”
That was certainly the case for the Rams this past weekend, as they picked up a pair of wins, downing Arlington Catholic 6-3 on Saturday at the Janas Rink before hitting the road on Sunday and besting Boston Latin by a score of 5-2.
In the win over AC, the Rams got a hat trick from freshman sensation Lainey Meade, who also had an assist on the day, while eighth grader Isabella King added a pair of goals and senior captain Emily Sartori of Tewksbury added a goal.
In addition to Meade, other assists on the day went to freshman Anna McEachern and sophomore Gianna Missiti. Freshman Elianna Munroe and eighth grader Kaitlyn Sacco split the duties in net to pick up the win.
Despite the lopsided nature of the final score, the Rams were locked in a tough battle for most of this one, clinging to a 3-2 lead at the end of two periods before pulling away in the third.
A flurry of goals over a span of 3:30 of the first period led to a 2-2 at the end of the first 15 minutes. King got things started with her first goal of the game with 12:03 left, picking up a loose puck in the slot and beating the AC goalie with a sweet move to the net. AC would tie things up just seven seconds later, with 11:56 left, but a little more than two minutes later Meade scored her first of the game with a great individual effort and a nice backhand to make it 2-1 in favor of Shawsheen with 9:47 left.
AC would tie it up again with 8:35 left, before things settled down for both teams, and they would go to the break in a 2-2 tie.
It looked like the teams might head to the third period still deadlocked, but Meade had other ideas, intercepting a pass in front of the Shawsheen net, and then racing the length of the ice before beating the AC goalie low to the glove side with 6:04 left in the frame to make it 3-2
While it was still anybody’s game at that point, the Rams quickly changed that, starting with King just 49 seconds into the period when she snapped a nice wrist shot past the AC goalie. Sartori followed shortly thereafter with a very similar goal, firing a wrist shot of her own high to the glove side for a 5-2 lead.
“Izzy is young, but she is a solid player and she knows where to go with the puck,” Roach said. “And Emily, as our only senior, knows what she is doing out there. They are two very talented and smart players.”
After AC got one goal back, Meade capped the scoring and her hat trick with a highlight reel slapshot from the point, sniping the puck high into the far corner of the net for a 6-3 lead with 3:41 left.
The good times continued to roll for the Rams on Sunday in their 5-2 win over Latin Academy. Meade and King added two more goals each in the win, while junior forward Amber Hurley had other goal.
While obviously pleased with his team’s results so far, Roach knows that many of their toughest games still lie ahead, starting on Wednesday night against Division 1 power St. Mary’s at the Janas. Results of the game were not available as of press time, but Roach was looking forward to seeing how is team measured up against the talented Spartans.
“Saint Mary’s is always one of the stronger Division 1 teams,” Roach said. “They’ve got great coaching and some very good players. It will be a good opportunity for us to see where we are as a team.”
