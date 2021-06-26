WESTON – Before the Fall-2 season started, it had been a year since the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys track program competed in any kind of meet, indoors or outdoors.
In the abbreviated Fall-2 season, Nick Parsons served as the coach and there you saw that the program had a lot of hidden talent and it was just a matter of the right training, and all of the athletes coming out of their shell in order for the program to take several steps forward.
Certainly over the past six weeks under the direction of new outdoors coach Scott Wilson, along with an incredible assistant staff, the Redmen emerged back to the forefront.
Over the course of two days, Friday and Sunday, the Redmen competed in the newly aligned Division 2 North Championship Meet. There the team saw Derek Munroe take both the pentathlon and javelin titles, Neftali Mercedes take second in the 100-meters, Justin Flynn take second in the pole vault, while a handful of others also had strong days which mixed together gave Tewksbury 51 points to finish sixth out of 27 teams.
Amesbury, Wakefield, Burlington, North Reading and Newburyport finished ahead of the Redmen.
“If you told me before the season started that we would end up in this position, I would have been thrilled and that's even with (sophomore Alex) Arbogast (who was lost with a season ending injury),” said Wilson. “I'm thrilled with what these kids did. We have some young guys with some great performances and then older guys like Munroe and (Justin) Flynn did what they normally do. I'm proud of them, really proud of them.
“As a team, I was hoping for a top three finish. I thought that would be an outstanding weekend for us, but finishing (sixth) is still a strong performance.”
Things got off on the right foot starting on Friday with Munroe's two first places and then Flynn coming up with his second place in the pole vault, as he cleared 13-feet. The winner Alexander Carpenter of North Reading also cleared the same height but had less misses.
“This has been a great season for Justin. He's been working at this for over a year. He worked all last summer, all fall and he went to different places to work on his craft, so this is it for him. He's doing ROTC next year in college, so he's not going to do track after this. He already told me that he's going to come back next year to help us as (a volunteer) coach,” said Wilson.
Another point on Friday came from senior Dom Valway, who like Munroe, participated in the pentathlon. He finished 8th out of 10 competitors with 2,194 points. In the five events, he was third in the 1,500 meter run at 5:03.73, fourth in the shot put (31-6), ninth in both the 110-meter hurdles (18.66) and high jump (5-0) and then tenth in the long jump (15-4).
He came back on Sunday and finished 10th in the 400-meter hurdles at 61.76 seconds and take 14th in the javelin, throwing 120-01.
Sophomore Ryan Cuvier was also extremely busy participating in three events. He was third in the high jump clearing 6-0, was 8th in the triple jump at 40-08.25 and ran a fantastic leg in the 4x400 relay race, passing a handful of runners.
“He ran a 53.9 second (split) and he was flying. We are disappointed with the triple jump and those guys didn't have a great day down there. Ryan and Trevor (Trodden), I'm so proud of the work that they did to get there, but finishing eighth and ninth is a little disappointing. In the high jump, Ryan had a real solid day.”
Trodden was ninth in the triple jump at 40-00.75. Also in the field events, Connor Moynihan was 11th in the shot put, throwing 40-09.25.
Mercedes had an outstanding day, which included taking second in the 100 at 11.4 and then he was a part of the fifth place 4x100 relay team along with Elijah Achonolu, Hugo Melo dos Santos and Dan Kusmaul, who had a combined time of 45.07 seconds. Kusmaul was also 13th in the 200 at 24.04 and Achonolu was 27th in the same event at 12.10 seconds.
Cuvier joined Jake Pelletier, Josh Linehan and Jack Rennell to take 11th in the 4x400 with their combined time of 3:40.11.
Finally, senior Zach Connolly was 17th in the 800 at 2:11.27. Connolly is one of many dedicated seniors, who wrapped up their careers this weekend.
“I think all of the seniors got everything out of their ability,” said Wilson. “They all maximized what they could do. We have some work to do. If we want to compete at these meets, we need to get more connected to our middle school programs and we have to get more kids (involved in the sport) early. We just haven't done that. Hopefully I can fix that – that would change everything. We have the bodies in our school, so we just have to go get them.”
This weekend the All-State Meet will be held at Norwell High School beginning on Thursday and ending on Saturday. Munroe is seeded third in the javelin and sixth in the pentathlon, Flynn is fifth in the pole vault, Cuvier is 22nd in the high jump and Mercedes is 26th in the 100.
