CHELMSFORD — Football can be a very emotional game as the Rams can attest after their last league game played Saturday afternoon at the McCarthy Middle School, the home field of the Lowell Catholic Crusaders of the Commonwealth Conference Large School Division.
“We were very aware that this game was dedicated by the team to Coach Mark Donovan,” said sophomore running back Caleb Caceres. “Coaches and the upperclassmen let us know he would be watching us from ‘up there’ and we wanted to please him."
Donovan would have been very pleased indeed with this quite lopsided victory, a 44-6 shelling of the home team.
“This game was dedicated to our friend and (Hall of Fame wrestling) coach Mark Donovan (who passed away this past week),” said victorious coach Al Costabile after the win. “I am sure coach ‘Dunni’ — I like to remind him of his Italian heritage too’ — was smiling down at the effort by all the players today.”
Coach Donovan was also an employee of the Middlesex Sheriff’s office. To honor his memory the Sheriff’s Honorary Color Guard was present to carry the flags for the National Anthem on the field before the game. There were some visible emotions on the Shawsheen sideline after the National Anthem.
The game did not get off to the kinds of start Shawsheen was hoping for, with Lowell Catholic going on two long drives in the first quarter, while holding the Rams to three downs and a punt between those drives. But credit the Rams defense which bent but did not break.
The first drive ended when senior linebacker Shane Costello of Wilmington sacked the Crusaders eighth grade quarterback Kaden Silton for nine-yard loss forcing the first punt.
The second drive of eleven plays carried to the Shawsheen Tech 14-yard line. On fourth-and-one from the 14, senior tackle Xavier Santiago stood Silton straight up for no gain and the Rams took over.
On the very next play, Caceres got the drive moving with a ten-yard sprint for the first down as the clock expired on a scoreless first quarter. As the drive carried over into the second quarter, the Rams would eventually move the ball 81 yards on six plays for the score.
The youngest player on the field was ready to lead his upperclassmen laden team, as freshman Sidney Tildsley was in charge for the next three quarters. Caceres had four carries for four straight first downs on the drive-totaling 63 yards. He also benefited from an unsportsmanlike penalty on the hosts and a first-and-goal from the nine-yard line. Tildsley ran for the TD at the 9:17 mark, and he added the two-point conversion following two straight encroachment penalties on the defense and the 8-0 lead.
On the very first play of the ensuing by the Crusaders, defensive back Tildsley picked off the pass from Silton at the 33-yard line, leading to another Shawsheen scoring drive which covered the 33 yards in five plays.
After a 25-yard completion from quarterback Tildsley to Mavrick Boudreau that saw the receiver pushed out on the one-yard line, Tildsley plunged over from the one for the 14-0 score. Kicker Jared Bishop of Wilmington added the first of his four conversion kicks and the 15-0 lead at the half.
“The coach and seniors wanted the game dedicated to coach Donovan and we just seemed more focused after that slow first quarter. The credit belongs to our line (including center Xavier Santiago tackles, Shane Costello and Ryan Dusablon) for giving me the time to run our offense,” said Tildsley.
The second half began with a stunning 85-yard kickoff return by sophomore Evan Galanis of Tewksbury that silenced the vocal home crowd. Bishop’s kick made the margin 22-0.
On the ensuing return by the Crusaders, a loose ball was recovered at the 30-yard line by Costello and the next quick score came on a 27-yard pass to junior wide receiver Mavrick Boudreau for the score. And the conversion by Bishop made the score 29-0 for the Rams.
Lowell Catholic finally put points on the scoreboard. Starting at its own 22, and led by Silton, the drive lasted over eight minutes. Silton threw the scoring pass to his junior Riley Nichols at the rear of the endzone for the score. The conversion rush was stopped short of the goal and the 29-6 score was posted.
After a 25-yard kickoff return by senior Dylan Timmons, Caleb Caceres went on a 19-yard run as the quarter ended with the Ram in dominance.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, sophomore Zach Rogers ran an end around sweep for 45 yards and the score, Bishop added his fourth conversion of the day and the score became 36-6, setting off the ‘running time” rule in effect when the margin is 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Both teams brought in lots of JV and eighth grade players. Lowell Catholic went for the gain on fourth-and-ten, but the pass was incomplete and The Rams took over at the ten-yard line of the hosts.
On the fourth play of this short drive following a holding penalty on the Rams line, sophomore Anthony Canadas sprinted 17 yards through the defense. He added the two point conversion rush and the final score, a solid and deep win, 44-6 over Lowell Catholic.
“We knew we had to win both sides of the ball in the trenches today, said coach Costabile. “In fact, we dominated in all three aspects today, especially our special teams too. I am sure coach ‘Dunni’ would be pleased with the total effort by all the players.”
Tildsley finished 5-of-8 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown pass, while rushing four times for 13 yards and a touchdown. His effort would lead the Rams to 244 yards total offense.
Tildsley’s key interception also shocked the Crusaders passing game with QB Kaden Silton completing 14-of-18 passes for 109 yards and a TD).
The Rams improved to 3-2 overall, and 3-1 in the Commonwealth Conference Large School Division. Lowell Catholic fell to 4-2 overall, and also 3-1 in the Commonwealth Conference Large School Division.
Shawsheen will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Greater Lowell for a 6:00 pm kickoff with a chance to clinch at least a share of the CAC Large title. The Rams and Lowell Catholic are each 3-1 in the league, while Northeast, who handed Shawsheen their only league loss last week, is 2-1, as is Whittier, whom Shawsheen defeated earlier this season. Northeast suffered their lone league loss to Lowell Catholic back on September 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.