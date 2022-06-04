TEWKSBURY – After back-to-back disappointing losses to North Reading and Wilmington – the same team they blasted 16-2 in the first game – the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team wasn't quite in panic mode on Thursday afternoon, but could have easily seen their fantastic season fall apart with a tough match-up against league rival Billerica, who happened to be the No. 1 ranked team in all of Division 2 (Tewksbury came in that game No. 5).
The Redmen came out with an extra jump in their step scoring a run in the bottom of the first, before adding single ruins in the fourth and fifth innings. They took a 3-0 lead going into the seventh before Billerica certainly made things interesting scoring two runs before leaving the potential tying run at first base thanks to junior southpaw Sam Ryan getting the final out on a fly out to right field.
That gave Tewksbury the 3-2 thrilling win, ending the team's short two-game losing streak and ending the regular season with a 15-5 overall record, including three of the losses in the final five games.
“We definitely needed this one. We wanted to end our regular season before going into the playoffs with a good, solid win against a really competitive team,” said head coach Brittney Kannan.
Trailing 3-0 going to their final at-bat, No. 7 hitter Morgan Jones reached on an infield single to start the late rally by the Indians. After a fly out and a strikeout, lead-off hitter Samantha Gaona reached first on an infield error. A wild pitch moved runners up to second and third. Emily Burdick followed with a two-run single up the middle, cutting the deficit down to one. That forced Kannan to make a trip to the mound to chat with the entire infield group.
“I just told them that the two runs meant nothing, to play for this one and to keep the ball in front of them,” she said. “If you got to get dirty, get dirty and just get this out and finish the game. I said just play our game, stick together and play for the girl next to you and they really did that.”
Kailey Roche then flied out to Gianna Pendola in right field, ending the game and giving the Redmen the win. The ended up splitting the series with the Indians, coming a day after losing to Wilmington, 9-8 in extra innings, a game that saw several defensive miscues. In this win over Billerica, the Redmen only made one error.
“We have definitely been struggling (defensively). I told the kids today to treat this game like your state championship game because that could be a match-up (down the line). So let's come out with the right intensity. We've had a hiccup so let's come out and reset and come out as a team that plays together and you'll get the win,” said Kannan.
Ryan went the distance giving up two unearned runs on four hits, while she walked three and struck out nine.
Offensively, Tewksbury scored a run in the first on two Billerica errors. Added a run in the fourth as Aislin Davis singled in Alyssa Adams. The next inning, Adams doubled past third base to score Samantha Perkins, who started the rally with a single to left.
Adams was the lone batter with two hits, while, Ryan, Perkins, Sydney Whalen, Avery Della Piana and Davis had one each.
In the loss to Wilmington, the Redmen were down 4-1 after three and 6-3 after five. In the sixth, they scored for runs, with big hits coming from Becca Harris with a RBI triple and then Adams singled to drive her in and help Tewksbury take a 7-6 lead.
Wilmington responded with two runs to go up 7-6. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Maddie Stovesand struck a long triple and then she aggressively took home on a terrific heads-up play as Wilmington never called timeout, while being lackadaisical getting the ball back into the pitcher's circle.
Wilmington then scored one run in the top of the eighth and held on for the win.
Kannan was pretty disappointed with this loss.
“We were down four runs in the second inning. We chipped away and they definitely had the fight, but we were being selfish. We were taking bases without signs, we were being impatient at the plate and not swinging at good pitches, swinging at balls over our heads,” she said. “I think the girls just came into the game knowing that we beat Wilmington (16-2 the first time). I said that to them today that we can't play to anyone else's level. We have to play our game no matter who the competition is, whether we face the top team in the state or number sixty. It doesn't matter. We have to play consistent throughout.”
As of Monday morning, the MIAA Power Rankings were not completely updated, but was so after Tewksbury's win over Billerica putting them at No. 5. It appears as if 37 teams will qualify, and if that's the case and the Redmen stay at the fifth spot, they would host the winner of Minnechaug Regional/Amherst-Pelham Regional.
Officially the state tournament pairings will be released on Wednesday.
“I feel very confident (going into the tournament) as long as we play together,” said Kannan. “The biggest thing that we're going off of now is putting it off on your teammate. Do your job and (then let) your teammate (do hers). Whether it's a walk, a hit, getting hit by a pitch, do what you have to do at the plate and then put it on your teammate (to keep it going).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.