BILLERICA - Thursday night was one of those good news-bad news scenarios for the Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team.
The bad news first.
The Rams lost to visiting Rockport by a 3-2 score, handing Shawsheen its first loss of the young season.
The good?
Shawsheen outshot Rockport by an overwhelming 51-15 margin, controlled most of the play against a solid team and absolutely swarmed the Rockport zone throughout the entire third period.
“We were all over them the whole game,” said Ram coach Chuck Baker, whose team dipped to 3-1 with the loss. “Their goalie stood on his head.”
Rockport sophomore Ryan Meany scored a shorthanded goal with 3:37 to play to break a 2-2 tie.
The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first period before Meany gave Rockport a 2-1 lead with the only goal of the second period.
In the third, freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington scored for the Rams at 6:51. The goal was assisted by junior Roland Spengler of Tewksbury and junior Dominic DiMambro of Billerica.
With 4:14 left, Shawsheen senior Brady Darcey of Billerica drew a penalty in front of the Rockport goal to give the Rams a good chance to pull ahead, but the visitors scored a man-down only 37 seconds later.
Sophomore Dylan Higson of Bedford had the Ram goal in the first period, tying the score with a tally assisted by junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury.
Senior goalie Jack Crompton had 49 saves in goal for Rockport.
Baker admits, he was hoping for more goals from his team with that much time spent in the Rockport zone.
“I thought we were going to have the knack to bury a little bit more (scoring chances),” he said. “Some guys just haven’t shown up in that aspect. If we don’t get over that hump, we’re in trouble and we’re going to take some lumps here and there. Hopefully we’ll be ready when we go to Gloucester (for the rematch).”
Shawsheen’s dominant third period included two power plays with junior Chase Darcey, junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington, Thibert and Higson helping create power-play bids for the Rams.
After Rockport took the lead, the Rams still had almost 90 seconds of power-play time and junior Liam Milne of Wilmington and senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington nearly combined to tie the score again, but Rockport held off Shawsheen and claimed a tight victory.
“All the way down to the end,” Baker said. “That was exactly what we wanted. We had zone time, we had shots on the net, the bounce just wasn’t there. We were working hard here tonight for the most part, but the bounces just weren’t happening.”
In its previous game, the Rams easily beat Minuteman Regional by a 13-1 score.
Nine different Shawsheen players scored at least one goal and 13 players in all had a point.
Junior Nate Medeiros of Billerica and senior Aiden MacLeod of Burlington split the goaltending duties and each made eight stops.
DiMambro of Billerica paced the Ram offense with three goals and an assist while Higson and Milne each added two goals with Higson also chalking up an assist.
Thibert had a goal and an assist as did Chase Darcey and Brady Darcey.
Also scoring for the Rams was Ackerley, freshman Jake Carr of Wilmington and Nazzarro.
Gray added three assists to the shellacking of the Mustangs, Spengler added two helpers and sophomore Ben Gibbons of Wilmington and sophomore Larry Cullity of Billerica also chipped in with assists.
After visiting Methuen on Friday, Shawsheen skates at home against Haverhill on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.