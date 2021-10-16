ACUSHNET – The best days likely still lie ahead for the Shawsheen Tech Golf team, as they have a roster loaded with freshman and sophomore stars. With the future being so bright, however, it is also worth noting that the present is pretty darn good as well, and that was on full display last Wednesday when the Rams competed in the Massachusetts State Vocational Golf Tournament at Acushnet Golf Course.
Led by an outstanding performance from sophomore captain Matt Tramonte of Tewksbury, the Rams finished third in the Large School Division, and fifth overall while competing against the top vocational schools in the state.
Tramonte led the way for the Rams, shooting a 77 over the 18-hole course to earn a third place individual finish, while the Rams four player team shot a 341 overall to earn third place finish.
Blackstone Valley took first place in the Large School Division, with a score of 326, while Shawsheen’s CAC rival Essex Tech was second at 333. Upper Cape Vocational of the Small School Division, took the overall title with a score of 325.
While the third place finish was certainly something to be proud of, Shawsheen coach Tom Struthers felt like it could have, and will be, even better in future years as the Rams gain more experience.
“I thought we did very well, and we expected to do very well,” Struthers said. “The only downfall for us is that our kids are very young, and for a lot of the guys it was their first time playing 18 holes. It was a bit of a learning experience for them. Some of the kids came in a little higher than they would have wanted to. But with a young team, everything is a learning experience.
“But overall, it was a great experience. We would have liked to win, but getting this experience was even more valuable than anything else.”
Shawsheen’s other players included a trio of sophomores, with Brendan Lee leading the way with an 87, while Liam Milne chipped in with an 88 and Sean Schlehuber had an 89.
“I think they would have liked to do a little bit better, based on the scores they have been shooting during the season,” Struthers said. “But it is kind of hard for a young player like that to keep their focus for all 18 holes, especially if they have not done it before.”
Tramonte, however, was able to maintain his focus all the way through on the way to his outstanding score of 77. It was the continuation of what has been a tremendous season for Tramonte, who has consistently led the Rams in scoring all season long while they have posted an undefeated record to this point.
“Matt had a great day. But he has played in a lot more tournaments than some of the other kids and has played against some great competition,” Struthers said. “He was a little more confident playing in those conditions than the other kids and it showed. He is just a real solid player. Golf is his sport and he just keeps getting better.”
DUAL MATCHES
Following up their impressive showing at the vocational tournament, the Rams moved back into their regular season schedule and promptly picked up two more wins to improve to 14-0 on the season.
First, the Rams picked up a 127-82 win over CAC rival Lowell Catholic at Four Oaks Golf Course last Thursday, before following that up with a 134-122 win over non-league rival Bedford on Friday at Patriot Golf Course.
In the win over Lowell Catholic, Tramonte led the way with a score of 41, which was good for 27 points, while Milne posted 25 points, followed by freshman Tyler Tsoukalas and sophomore Derek Nazzaro with 22 points each. Lee and Schlehuber chipped in as well, with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
The Rams were even better on Friday against Bedford, and they needed to be, as Bedford put up a great fight before Shawsheen pulled away for the 134-122 victory.
Tramonte was once again the low medalist for the Rams, shooting 39 for 30 points, while Tsoukalas followed close behind 28 points. Lee chipped in with a 21, while Nazzaro and Milne both followed close behind with 19 points each a and Schlehuber had 17.
With just three matches left in the season, starting on Thursday on the road at Essex Tech, an undefeated season is very much in sight for the Rams, who have already clinched their 17th consecutive CAC title.
“If we are able to win the rest of our matches and finish with a 17-0 record, it will be the best finish we have ever had,” Struthers said. “We did go 13-0 one year against some very tough competition, but to go 17-0, especially with such a young team would be a great accomplishment.”
