LOWELL – As well as the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford Girls Hockey team has been playing as of late, it is sometimes easy to forget that they are still a very young team and are going to have some bumps in the road on their way to becoming a true contender.
The Rams hit one of those bumps this past Wednesday when they suffered a 4-2 loss to an up and coming Malden Catholic team led by several local players.
The Rams had downed MC by a score of 8-2 in the season opener for both teams back on January 18, but it was a different story this time around. Despite putting 41 shots on goal in the game, the Rams were held at bay by the Lancers, seeing their record drop to 4-3 on the season.
“We didn’t bring our ‘A’ game and they did, and it showed up on the scoreboard,” Shawsheen coach Bob Roach said. “Also, their goalie was excellent. She did a real good job. We put over forty shots on net on her, but she played great.”
The Rams had several chances to take the lead early on, with Emily Sartori of Wilmington being denied on a breakaway just about four minutes into the game, and Caitlyn Aprile being robbed with a nice pad save by Lancers goalie Danielle DeJon less than a minute later.
Freshman star Laney Meade also had a good bid from the slot for the Rams midway through the period, but each time the Rams were turned away and the game remained scoreless until the closing seconds of the first period.
And at that point, it was Malden Catholic who jumped on top, with freshman Antonia DiZoglio of Wilmington scoring on a nice wrist shot after a great rush up ice with 21 seconds left in the frame. It was the first of three goals in the game for DiZoglio, who also added an assist. So, the Rams found themselves on the short end of a 1-0 score at the end of one, despite out shooting the Lancers 13-3 over the first 15 minutes.
Shawsheen continued to control play in the early minutes of the second period, and were finally rewarded for their hard work when Aprile scored on a nice wrist shot from the slot to make the score 1-1 with 7:55 left in the period.
Meade was denied on another great chance with about four minutes left in the period, and about two minutes later, with 2:07 left in the period, MC’s Susan Hobart gave the Lancers the lead, converting a 2-on-1 with DiZoglio getting the assist, sending the teams to the break with the Rams holding a 27-9 advantage in shots, but the Lancers holding the far more important 2-1 lead on the scoreboard.
Malden Catholic put the game away in the third period, with two more goals by DiZoglio, the first coming with 13:08 left in the game and the second coming with 8:37 left.
The Rams tried to fight back with Sartori having another good bid for a goal denied with 3:48 left, before Paige Fuller of Wilmington finally lit the lamp to bring the Rams within 4-2 with 2:25 left in the game.
But by then, it was too little too late for the Rams, who saw their bid for back to back wins be denied.
“I think sometimes if you have beaten a team before like we had with them, they come out really fired up and in game mode and go after it, and I felt like they (Malden Catholic) did that,” Roach said. “Not that we didn’t play well. The effort was there. We got the shots on net, we were moving the puck around well and beating people to the puck in the corners, but they just weren’t going in the net.”
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday morning, when they host Boston Latin Academy at the Janas Rink at 11:00 am.
