In last week's edition, we told the story of TMHS Hall of Famer Colin Ahern, as part of our 'Where Are They Now Series'. He was instrumental in the TMHS Boys Hockey team's ride to the Division 2 state semi-final game, losing a heartbreaker to Austin Prep.
As part of our series of looking past at previous dominating winter sports teams at TMHS — previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling teams and the Glory Days of the TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s — here's a look at that 1974-'75 season.
In mid December of 1974, then Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey coach John Corbett knew that he had something special when the team participated in the Merrimack Valley Conference Jamboree, which was played before 1,050 fans.
“We have some inexperience on defense, and we're working with an all sophomore third line, but it's nice to have that scoring punch back from No. 16 (Colin Ahern),” said Corbett to the Lowell Sun after the Redmen dominated Chelmsford, 6-2.
Ahern had returned from playing a year of Jr. Hockey and Corbett put him with two other talented snipers Ed Hill and Richie Deshler to form a first line. The second line consisted of another trio that could find the back of the net including Bill McLaughlin, John Burns and Dennis DeMango.
Along with two formable lines, included a strong defensive unit led by Greg Wilkie and Mike Rheault, along with goalie Steve Belcher.
When the season started, the Redmen started scoring their share of goals and winning some games, which included a clutch win over Austin Prep, 6-2.
Later on, Tewksbury would fall to Billerica, 7-3, but get back on its winning ways with a 9-3 win over Wilmington that saw Ahern score a program record five goals. That same night, Billerica extended its unbeaten streak to 31 games.
The loss to Billerica was the team's only blemish in the final 13 regular season games. Tewksbury finished with a 15-3-0 record as it was preparing for the Division 2 Eastern Mass tournament. In the first game, the Redmen crushed Fairhaven, 10-0, as Hill led the way with five goals which tied Ahern's school record for tallies in a game, and then Ahern and Deshler had one goal and five assists each, and Gerry Teas, Burns and McLaughlin had one each.
The win put Tewksbury into the next round against Amesbury (19-2-1) and once again the Redmen's offense exploded with an 8-3 victory. Ahern, Hill and Deshler finished with a combined 15 points, figuring in seven of the eight goals.
That win extended Tewksbury's winning streak to seven games, which included four shut outs, while outscoring opponents 61-6.
Now with two tournament wins, the next stop was at the Boston Garden for the Eastern Mass quarterfinals against an 18-3-0 Marshfield team which was played on Thursday, March 7th. A total of 1,400 fans witnessed Marshfield hold a 14-2 shot advantage in the first period – thanks to three separate 5-on-3 power plays, but with 28 seconds left, McLaughlin tipped home a shot from Hill.
That goal got things going for Tewksbury, who stayed out of the penalty box the final two periods and went on to win 5-1, as Ahern netted two more goals.
“Our first line carried play from the opening shift of the game,” said Corbett to the Lowell Sun. “Then we picked up a couple of penalties and got caught in some line mismatches. In fact, our first goal was scored on a line change, but once we got the two units back together, we started to dominate.”
Corbett skated just two lines.
“We knew Marshfield's big guns were on the first line, and after talking with several referees and Barnstable coach Pete Mechiono, we realized they'd probably use only two lines against us. I doubt that they counted on the depth of our second line (McLaughlin, Burns and DeMango) though.”
The Redmen advanced to the semi-finals against the same Austin Prep team they defeated back in January. The Cougars jumped out to a strong 4-1 lead before Hill scored three straight goals, all assists from Ahern to tie the game up at 4-4.
The intensity continued the rest of the way and the 2,500 fans then saw AP's Paul Miller scored the game winner coming with 41 seconds left to send the Cougars to the EMass final. Billerica topped AP, 5-4, in dramatic fashion as Bill Hallenborg (who the Billerica Hockey Rink is named after) scored the game winner with 3:27 to go. Billerica went on to win its first of three straight championship titles.
The members of the 1974-’75 TMHS Boys Hockey team included: Steve Belcher, Dan McGonagle, Ed Hill, Richie Deshler, Bill McLaughlin, Mike Rheault, Chuck Stronach, Paul Gallo, Tony Carpenito, John Burns, Colin Ahern, Gary Kennett, Chuck Dascoli, Tom Fraser, Gerry Teas, John Limoli, Dennis DeMango, Alan Dunlevy, Tom Breen and Greg Wilkie. The coaches included John Corbett, head coach, and Bob Manzi, assistant coach.
