BILLERICA – Every year at state tournament time, high school teams are tasked with preparing for opponents that they are less familiar with than their regular season opponents. But in years past, at least in the early rounds of the sectional tournament the teams were at least somewhat familiar with each other, either through common opponents, or perhaps even having played each other at some point.
With the new statewide tournament format this season, that is definitely not the case for most teams. That is especially true in the case of the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team as they prepare for the first round of the Division 4 state tournament where the No. 12 Rams (14-5-1) will host No. 21 East Bridgewater (10-8-3) at the Hallenborg Pavilion at 7:00 pm.
The Rams and the Vikings, of the South Shore League, have never faced each other in hockey, and there is not a common opponent to be found on their schedules, but Shawsheen Tech coach Chuck Baker is not concerned about the lack of familiarity with their opponent. He just wants to see his team play well.
“It definitely becomes a bit more challenging. I have been checking out some film online here and there,” Baker said. “The game is pretty simple though. Each player needs to know their role and needs to perform that role at the highest possible level at this point of the season. It is win or go home. We need to bring the ‘A’ game from this point forward and see how it plays out.”
Two players that Baker knows he and his team must be aware of for East Bridgewater are junior forward Anthony Palete, who leads the Vikings with 21 goals and 16 assists for 37 points, while senior forward Sean Noonan has 12-11-23 totals on the season.
“I really do not know much about them beyond seeing the numbers they have put up,” Baker said. “With that being said, I do not know too much about their opponents all season long and the talent level of them. We are going into the game pretty blind, but we will obviously be aware of when those two guys are on the ice.”
For the Rams, while they must prepare for what East Bridgewater has to offer, they also must prepare themselves for playoff hockey. Many of their best young players, like Chase and Brady Darcey, Kyl Gray, Mike DeRose and several others have never played a high school tournament game, with last year’s tournament having been canceled due to COVID. Nevertheless, Baker says his team will be prepared to step up the intensity come Thursday night.
“Most of our guys have never played in the tournament and a small number have participated in one tournament, but I think we are in pretty good shape,” Baker said. “At this point we are very healthy and are excited. We are looking forward to puck drop Thursday night. It should be a lot of fun.”
Baker and the Rams are also looking forward to the home ice advantage they will have in playing in their home rink at the Hallenborg.
“It is awesome and playing on our typical home game night in our home rink,” Baker said. “The team is excited and the student body seems to be buzzing about attending the game on Thursday. It should be a great atmosphere.”
