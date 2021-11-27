BILLERICA – With a nickname like “Scooter”, you are generally not destined to be a linebacker. A quick, sure handed shortstop on the baseball diamond? Sure. A small point guard known for splitting opposing defenses on their way to the basket? Definitely. But probably not a linebacker.
And certainly not a linebacker who is one of the leading tacklers and hardest hitting players on his team.
And yet, that has certainly been the case this season for Shawsheen Tech senior linebacker Aydan “Scooter” Churchill of Wilmington, who earned his nickname from Shawsheen coach Al Costabile for his running style. But whatever you want to call Churchill, one thing you definitely must call him is a tremendous football player.
As the Rams prepare to meet Arlington Catholic on Thanksgiving morning, Churchill will enter that game as the Rams second leading tackler with 63 on the season, trailing only fellow captain and Wilmington resident Ryan Dusablon, who has 72 stops on the season.
Churchill first worked his way into the Rams starting lineup last season, but he has taken his game to another level this season, becoming a defensive force for the Rams.
“He is another one of our guys who has gotten the most out of his abilities and what God gave him. He plays bigger than he is,” Costabile said. “He is giving away a huge size disadvantage week in and week out, but he makes up for it with heart and he will do anything for the team.
“You talk about getting the most out of your ability, he epitomizes that. He has a great nose for the ball.”
Churchill knows he is at a big size disadvantage every time he steps on the field, but he hasn’t let that stop him. In fact, he has tried to turn the size differential to his advantage.
“I just try to use my speed. Just because I am so much smaller, I can use it to my advantage,” Churchill said. “Because I am so much smaller, I can sometimes just slip under blocks, especially when they are so much bigger than me. Sometimes they won’t even notice me, so I can just use my speed to shoot the gaps.”
As Costabile says, Churchill has a great nose for the football. If you have seen the Rams play at all this season, it you have probably noticed that when a defensive stop is made, if Churchill is not responsible for it, he will more often than not at least be in the neighborhood.
“I always just look at it that if I am near the play I can help out if somebody misses a tackle or if somebody breaks a tackle, I can be there to back up,” Churchill said. “Or if the ball gets coughed up, I can be there to jump on the ball. It is almost like second nature at this point.”
The other thing that has come as second nature for Churchill has been his emergence as one of the Rams team leaders. Costabile says he has taken to his role as captain just as well as he has taken to his role as a hard hitting linebacker. Which is to say, he has taken to it very well.
“He is a great captain. He is a team first guy. He is here every day, he is unselfish and he is committed to the program,” Costabile said. “There is not much more I can say about him. He is the type of kid who you want your younger players learning from.”
Churchill has enjoyed his role as captain this season, especially in helping the Rams younger players develop their skills for future seasons.
“I try to help motivate the team and help bring up the younger players to help them improve,” Churchill said. “So, even if we don’t have the best record this year, we can help them improve for next year and the years after that. We just want to help them get stronger and think better on the field and just keep improving.”
Churchill, as Costabile said, has been a team first player for the Rams. That goes back to the beginning of the season when he lost out on his quest for the starting running back position to sophomore Caleb Caceres. Rather than sulk or complain, Churchill simply switched all of his focus to the defensive side of the ball, and became the best linebacker he could be. Unless, of course his team needed an extra running back during practice.
“He was hoping to be a starting running back for us, but didn’t work out that way for him. But he didn’t say boo about it. He never complained once,” Costabile said. “He actually went on to our look squad and played running back to help out the team. I mean, you are a team player when you are willing to do that. Not only did he accept moving aside for a sophomore, but now he is willing to go over and help out the team when he is not playing defense.”
Churchill, a defenseman for the Shawsheen Hockey team as well as the lacrosse team, has been on the ice as a hockey player since he was just a mite. He has brought many of the lessons he learned on the ice with him to the football field as well.
“Hockey is such a team game, just like football, so that has really helped me to help keep us motivated as a team and stick together as a team,” Churchill said. “And also, just the speed of the game. In hockey all of my coaches have always told me to keep my feet moving, so you are never just standing still. In football it is the same thing. You always want to be moving and staying with the play, so that has really helped me.”
The other thing that has helped Churchill transition his hockey skills to the gridiron has been the support of his parents, Ryan and Melissa, who didn’t balk during their son’s freshman year when he decided to play football for the first time.
“My parents have been great. They have always said they would back me up with whatever I wanted to do,” Churchill said. “I had always played soccer growing up, but when I decided I wanted to play football in high school, they were full on supportive of me going for that.”
Costabile has also proven to be a big source of support for Churchill throughout his career, seeing him grow from an inexperienced freshman into a veteran senior leader.
“Coach Costabile has been a very big part of me growing and the team growing as well. Every day he keeps us going. Especially after a loss, he is always picking us up, getting us ready for the next game. He seems like he always has the right thing to say and knows the right way to motivate us.”
Churchill was hoping to get his first Thanksgiving Day game experience last season, but of course that did not work out due to the cancellation of the fall season due to COVID. But now that he is finally getting the chance to be a part of the tradition, he aims to make the most of it, although he knows it will also be a bittersweet day.
“It feels good to be playing on Thanksgiving. I remember growing up going to all the football games in Wilmington on Thanksgiving and I always wanted to be playing,” Churchill said. “So. it is going to be great to actually be out there, especially playing with my friends who I been playing with and known for a long time.
“I am going to miss it a lot, playing with all my friends. It has been pretty cool to see us all grow from the time we were freshmen into being seniors now. It is going to be very emotional for all of us.”
