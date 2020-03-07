METHUEN – It was a scene very similar to last March at the TD Garden.
One of the Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey players scored a dramatic overtime goal and then completely trampled in a pile of teammates, who celebrated.
That was the dramatic scene on the Methuen High School ice arena last Wednesday night. The Red Rangers prevailed 2-1, with an overtime win over a strong Longmeadow team thanks to a fantastic individual effort by Jessica Driscoll, who provided the heroics with the game winning tally.
With under four minutes to go in the eight minute 4-on-4 overtime period, the sophomore, totally fatigued, came down the left wing boards on a 1-on-1 with a defenseman. She was on the outside and she gained body position moving towards the net with her right shoulder. As she did that, she curled inward to get some space away from the defenseman, while moving towards the net. She waited patiently for the goalie to make a move, and when that happened, Driscoll held on to the puck, moved to her right, and slid the puck into the back of the net giving the defending Division 1 state champions the preliminary round victory in the 32-team tournament.
The win pushed the No. 13 seed Red Rangers (11-4-6) to the round of 16 and a date with No. 4 Woburn (16-2-2) which was held on Saturday, while the No. 20 Longmeadow Lancers end the season at 8-7-4 and have been eliminated two years in a row by the Tewksbury/Methuen team.
"They (Longmeadow) are a really good team," said Red Rangers' head coach Sarah Oteri. "They have a lot of depth, they have a lot of physical, skilled players and I thought we played really well. I thought we played a complete game. We came out flying which is good because sometimes we settle in and wait and react, but we were ready right from the get-go and that was good."
Over the last few weeks, the Red Rangers' have struggled for consistency and in this game, the team was flying from the get-go, and played extremely well in all facets of the game.
Defensively, the team gave up just 23 shots, seven or less in each of the three periods, while, offensively, the second period they had ample amount of opportunities but couldn't extend their lead at the time of 1-0.
The Red Rangers were able to take that lead midway through the first period as Driscoll came into the Longmeadow zone with the puck and dished it off to her right to Lydia Pendleton, who came streaking in and fired a low shot to the left side of the net.
The score stayed the same, as the Red Rangers had plenty of chances to score early in the second period as Driscoll went past three defenders and her shot from just a few feet out was saved, and then in two different scurries, Brenna Greene, Riley Sheehan, Madi Sjostedt and Tory Sweeney all had shots on net that were denied.
A few minutes later, Sjostedt had a shot saved and the rebound came out to the right side to Ryan Quinn, who was stuffed at the side of the net.
With under a minute to go, goalie Kaia Hollingsworth made a great glove save on a hard wrist shor from the left circle off the stick of Jordan Kowalski, Longmeadow's best player. Hollingsworth was once again at the top of her game, making 22 saves, including several breakaways and other gems.
"I thought she was fantastic and played really well," said Oteri. "She was so focused, so calm and poised out there and that helped us a lot as they have some really good shooters."
Longmeadow was able to tie the game up with 3:31 left in the third period. Hollingsworth made an initial save on a bouncing shot, and she fell towards the left side and the puck bounced a bit to the opposite side and Kowalski buried it.
The two teams then took a short break before the OT period. Oteri was asked what her message was to the team at that moment.
"I just said that we have been here before," said Oteri. "We have played in overtime games this year, so just stay calm and in control. I know it takes a little bit more getting used to (in a playoff game), but it's not something that we haven't seen all season. We told them that we played a hard schedule, we have faced adversity, we have won some games and lost some games in overtime this year, so there's nothing that we haven't prepared for."
Both teams had chances early on, including Hollingsworth making a big save, stopping Kowalski, who had skated past several defenders, and then at the other end, Quinn fed Driscoll with a pass and her high shot to the left side, went off the goalie's stick. That eventually led to Driscoll getting the game winner.
"We stayed pretty calm (throughout the game) which is good," said Oteri. "It's hard when you get scored upon late in the game and then you are tired in that overtime period. We stayed pretty calm, we have a big senior class and I think that helps, absolutely."
Not to go unnoticed was the tremendous all-around play of the team's four defensemen, Greene, Sjostedt, Tori Schille and Alexis Raymond.
"The four of them played great," said Oteri. "They went off the scouting report that we gave them and they made sure that (Longmeadow) didn't get any breaks, that they kept (their forwards) out wide, so they were definitely prepared."
Oteri was asked about the pressure her team is facing being the defending champs.
"There's added pressure all year on us and I don't think that has changed here in the state tournament," she said. "I think it's going to be the same every time you face a team in the tournament and everybody wants to play their best game against the defending Division 1 state champions, so we have seen that all year, so it's what we are used too."
