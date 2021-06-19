TEWKSBURY – Behind three straight shut outs, including back-to-back no-hitters, the Tewksbury Memorial High School softball team took care of business this past week with three dominating wins over Lawrence, by scores of 17-0 and 14-0, and then over North Andover, 7-0, held at Hazel Field on Tuesday night.
The three wins closes out the regular season with a 10-4 record and the win over Lawrence on Monday, gave the Redmen their first MVC League title since 2009, when Tewksbury was competing in the large school division. This title comes from competing in the small school conference along with North Andover, Lawrence, Andover, Haverhill and Chelmsford.
In the 17-0 win over Lawrence last Thursday, Ryan struck out 12 batters over the seven inning shut out. It was 7-0 after the third inning and 9-0 later on before Tewksbury scored eight runs in the seventh inning.
Offensively, Tewksbury finished with 12 hits. Ryan was one of many offensive batters who had a big night. She finished 2-for-4 with 4 RBI, while she scored three runs, walked twice and had a double and a triple. Alexandria Macauda was 1-for-2 with a run scored, two RBI, a walk and she stole a base. Brianna Iandoli finished 1-for-2, while scoring two runs, knocking in one, while she had a double, four walks and two stolen bases.
Avery Della Piana, Dakota Malizia, Becca Harris, Paige Talbot and Maddie Stovesand combined to 8-for-19 with seven runs scored, 6 RBI, a walk and two stolen bases.
In the 14-0 win, Whitney Gigante tossed a five-inning, complete game no-hit shut out. She struck out nine batters. Paige Talbot, Becca Harris, Katie Cueva, and Gigante each had RBIs in the frame. Ashley Giordano, Tia Smith, Perkins, Brianna Iandoli, and Gigante all had one hit to lead Tewksbury.
In the win on Tuesday, Ashley Giordano delivered a RBI double in the first to score Gianna Pendola. In the second, Stovesand doubled to left center to score Becca Harris, who singled. In the third, Talbot delivered a three-run double to the right center gap to break the game wide open.
Ryan, Giordano, Harris and Talbot had two hits each for Tewksbury.
Ryan went the distance on the mound, giving up three singles, all in the sixth inning but she got out of the jam when her catcher Sam Perkins gunned down a base runner, who was off the first base bag too far. Ryan walked four and struck out four.
Tewksbury will await for the state tournament pairings which were announced on Wednesday but not known as of presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.