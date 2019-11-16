TEWKSBURY – If you have been around Tewksbury Memorial High School sports the last few years, you certainly have seen Ryne Rametta in action.
The past two years he has been the catcher on the baseball team and last year he was the basketball team's shooting guard, launching up his share of threes.
This past fall he became a starter on his third varsity team, as the football team's quarterback. He took over for a kid who ended his career with over 30 wins and was a major reason why the Redmen won two straight Division 3 North Sectional titles and advanced to last year's Super Bowl.
Certainly being a quarterback — and one at Tewksbury and following Jay Connolly — is not an easy job, but like his other two sports, Rametta has drastically improved and continues to get better.
Saturday afternoon was a perfect example of that. Rametta — named after Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg — was sensational in leading the Redmen to a nailbiting 27-26 victory over previously unbeaten Concord-Carlisle in the sectional semi-finals played at a muddy Doucette Field.
The junior signal caller completed 9-of-13 passes (was 9-for-11 until two incompletes on his final two attempts) for 123 yards and threw touchdown passes to Owen Gilligan and Danny Fleming, the latter a thing of beauty on a tremendous fake hand-off.
Rametta has really taken off in the second half of the season — making better decisions, better reads and hitting his targets.
“It’s unbelievable (how well Rametta has played),” said coach Brian Aylward. “If any one person on our team had to mature and be able to win games like this, against real good teams, it’s the quarterback. We had some rocky things happen early in the season. We didn’t know if things would happen fast enough.
“And he has played, back-to-back, two of his best games (in the playoffs). From a decision-making standpoint to a toughness standpoint to a composure standpoint, I can’t say enough about what he did out here today. He was spot on.”
Rametta has been nearly spot on in the last four games. Against four state tournament teams — Chelmsford, Dracut, Lynn English and Concord-Carlisle, Rametta has completed 28-of-44 passes for 428 yards with 6 TD passes and just one interception.
For the season, he has completed 65-of-113 passes (58 percent) for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdown passes (to six different pass catchers) and seven interceptions, including just three in the last five games.
“My confidence has gotten better since the beginning of the year,” said Rametta. “It was a little shaky at the beginning of the year. I'm trying not to turn over the ball and just (concentrating on) making good throws.
“I had to get a couple games under my belt. The game just started to slow down. Around the North Andover game, I started making better decisions. Everything just started slowing down. (Since then) I'm checking (the ball) down a lot more and definitely trusting all of my guys.”
In Saturday's win, Rametta missed on his first pass attempt, and then facing third-and-three from the CC 10 yard line, he completed his first pass of the day throwing to his right to tight end Owen Gilligan giving Tewksbury a 7-0 lead after Tyler Keough's PAT.
On Tewksbury's next drive, Rametta completed all three of his passes, the first two were shorter ones to Gilligan for seven yards and Keough for 11. Three plays later, on third-and-12, Rametta faked two hand-offs, moved to his right, and with the ball tucked behind his back, he then picked up his head and found a wide open Danny Fleming down the field and he went in for the 33-yard score.
"The smaller details that go into a play like that is what makes that play kind of work," said Aylward. "Ryne executed that play. He was even on with the throws that were incomplete. They were incomplete passes but thrown to the right spot. That's the sign of maturity for a kid at this level for sure."
Rametta was asked about that TD strike, his tenth of the season.
"We drew that one up a while ago,” he said. “We ran it against Billerica and it worked, and it's really been a good play for us. (Fleming) was wide open and all I had to do was make an easy throw.”
Rametta ended the half completing his final four throws, two for touchdowns, and opened the third quarter completing two more for 15 and 13 yards before getting sacked on fourth down.
Later in the game, opening series of the fourth quarter, Tewksbury put together another long drive, In that series, Rametta completed passes to Nolan Timmons for 23 yards, Keough, but he was tackled for a loss of two yards, and then two plays later to Keough again for 13 yards, giving Rametta seven straight completions.
Those three completions set up Kyle Darrigo's second touchdown of the game and what proved to be the game winning point, the PAT kick by Keough.
Concord-Carlisle scored two touchdowns in 70 seconds to make it 27-26. From there, the Redmen defense held the Patriots in check on the two-point conversion attempt and then the final drive of the game to punch a ticket to Saturday's sectional final to be played back at Doucette Field against Winchester.
“It's a great feeling to have the home field advantage,” he said. “Our field is muddy, but we love it and we love it here.”
Rametta said that back in August, even though he never had a varsity start under his belt, he knew that this Redmen team was and still is pretty special.
“Of course, no doubt (we thought we would be in the sectional final),” he said. “We have so much depth, we have a lot of talent and we all work really hard. We all just want to get back to the Super Bowl.”
