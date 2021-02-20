TEWKSBURY — Before the season begun, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team knew it was going to be in for a dogfight with its gruesome schedule, facing Central Catholic and Chelmsford — two of the top three teams in the league — a vastly improved Dracut squad and also a solid Billerica team with one of the top players in the league.
On top of that, head coach Mark Bradley was inserting a new strategy for the season which would take some time to adjust to. His plan — for several reasons mentioned in previous articles — called for five different players going onto the floor every 1-to-3 minutes. Against some teams that plan has worked out very well and against others, not as much.
On Friday night, the Redmen played before eight spectators (nine if you count me) as each of the four seniors were allowed to have their mother and father watch them play their final home and regular season game of their careers. Each set of parents watched the Redmen fall 43-38, but more importantly saw each one of them score a basket.
“I'm proud of the seniors. They played hard tonight,” said Bradley. “Unfortunately we couldn't make some shots and they did make some shots. I'm proud of the girls. This system is something new and it's keeping us in games. We are just not finishing sometimes. It's a good group of girls and they all work hard.”
The game started off in a different way as senior Alyssa Marchaletta, who has not played all season due to an injury she suffered before this past fall's soccer season, scored on a lay-up. She was taken off the court to a strong ovation from the spectators and her teammates. Billerica did follow scoring its own uncontested lay-up.
“Alyssa in this system, she would love it,” said Bradley. “She's a perfect player for this type of thing that we want them to do. The kid has been battling some injuries and has gone back and forth, but she's been with us every single day at practice. She runs the clock and I'm proud of her.”
Tewksbury came out extremely strong in the first half putting up a whopping 19 points to take a four-point lead. After that the shooting got cold. The Redmen scored just three points in the second quarter, five in the third and then did add 11 in the fourth, but by then it was too late.
“We played good early on and then we went very cold (shooting wise) which some of it is fatigue a little bit,” said Bradley. “You lose your legs trying to shoot (when you are tired). Trying to do what we're doing is pretty tough to simulate at practice because of the numbers situations.
“Initially we are very good (with the new style of play) in games, but we do wear out a little bit. I think tonight we just went cold with our shooting. I think the effort is there. The kids work hard and you can see a lot of positives from it.”
One of the best players in the league is Madison Hatford, who had eight points in the first, four more in the second and added six more in the third as part of her 18-point night. She dominated the post, and also connected on some outside shots.
“She killed us inside. She had (12) of their first half points. We knew that she would be an issue and she hurt us in the past but from outside,” said Bradley.
Hatford scored the final basket of the second quarter giving Billerica a 23-22 halftime lead. Erin McIntyre drained a jumper and later in the third and the first minute of the fourth, Tewksbury converted three straight baskets — two from senior captain Lexi Polimeno — and were up by five. Billerica countered with a 12-3 run to go up by five with 2:39 to go.
Maddie Stovesand closed the gap to three with a jumper and Polimeno hit a free throw to cut it to two but that was as close as the Redmen could get.
Polimeno led the way with 13 points, while fellow seniors McIntyre and MaryKate Callinan had five each, and Marchaletta had her two. Besides the seniors, Stovesand finished with eight, while, Kat MacDonald had a three-pointer and Sam Ryan had two.
The loss, coupled with the 58-50 OT defeat to the same Billerica club two days earlier which included 22 points from Polimeno, put Tewksbury at 3-7 on the season and 1-7 in its last eight games.
