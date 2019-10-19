TEWKSBURY — After storming out of the gates with a 5-0-1 record in its first six games, things have come to a screeching halt the last few weeks for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team. On Tuesday, the Redmen were defeated by North Andover, 4-0, the same powerful team Tewksbury tied 1-1 back on September 17th.
The 4-0 loss, along with a scoreless tie against Auburn played the day before and a 3-0 loss to Andover last Thursday, extends the team's scoring drought to four games and over 320 minutes, last scoring a goal in the 3-0 win over Dracut held on October 3rd.
Since the hot 5-0-1 start, the team has gone 1-4-2 and the 6-4-3 record means the team needs three points in its last five games to make it to the post-season once again. Head coach Samantha Tavantzis is not one to make excuses, but said the team is struggling because of injuries, while offensively the lack of finishing is catching up to them.
"We had three starters out today with Kati Polimeno, Iris Diaz and Lexi Polimeno, so we had to move a lot of people around to different positions," she said. "We were down 1-0 at halftime and I thought we really played well and had some scoring chances but just couldn't finish. Then once they got the second goal, it just took everything out of us and we looked very tired."
Tavantzis was asked how concerned she is that the team hasn't scored in four games, considering the Redmen combined to score 11 goals in five games against Methuen, Lowell, Andover, North Andover and Haverhill back in early September.
"It's definitely a concern," she said. "We just haven't been able to finish in these last four games. We work on shooting in practice a lot but because we have had some back-to-back games, we haven't been practicing as much so that's tough. I thought we had many opportunities today to tie the game up, when we were down 1-0. I don't know why we are struggling offensively, but I think once we get one, others will follow."
Last week the coach said that she didn't know the extent of the injury to Diaz, a talented player who transferred from Central Catholic and that uncertainty has carried over to this week. Both Polimeno's were out on Tuesday, which forced the coach to do some juggling.
"I put Ashley Nawn in for Kati Polimeno on defense and I thought she did a phenomenal job. She really saved us," said the coach.
The coach also pointed out several other players who either stood out against North Andover, or have so throughout the season.
"(Goalie) Julia Cafferty had another strong game," said Tavantzis. "Today she made nine saves and she just continues to keep us in every game. Brenna Cassidy on defense is just so tough and aggressive and she had another strong games. Sophie Eskenas is really striving on defense this year. She is winning 50-50 balls and making right decisions.
"We moved Jordan Sheehan to center-midfield and she's also winning every ball that comes near her. She has great foot skills and is just doing a great job in a new position. Then Allie Indingaro has been moved to a forward spot and she's also doing well. She's become really aggressive and has done really well, making great passes."
Tewksbury will now have a few days off before traveling to Peabody for a non-league game on Friday, before coming home for three straight against Haverhill on Tuesday and then Central Catholic on the 24th and Newburyport on the 26th, before ending the regular season at Wilmington on the 28th.
