TEWKSBURY – Several weeks ago, Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Hockey coach Derek Doherty was scrolling through his email when something stood out. He had a message from the Boston Bruins. He wasn't sure what it was, but it was addressed to him so he clicked on it. After opening it, the message asked him to give a person affiliated with the Bruins a phone call, and so he did.
“The first thing he said to me was 'Coach this isn't a hoax' and I was like 'OK, but what are you talking about',” Doherty questioned.
The person on the other end of the phone explained to Doherty that the National Hockey League chose his team to play the Division 2 state champions of New Jersey, Northern Highlands High School.
“I said, 'wow that's so great but I'm not sure we can do it because that will give us 21 games and we can only play 20 in a season,” said Doherty.
The person then followed up, and said 'well there's more to this'. The game will be played at Fenway Park on January 4th, starting at 5:00 pm.
“I then said to him, 'let me answer you right now, yes! This way you won't get anyone else,” Doherty said with a laugh.
The NHL certainly did it's homework. In the National Rankings, the two schools are neck-and-neck with one tenth of a percentage point off from one another.
“The NHL wanted two public school teams to play each other and Northern Highlands are a lot like us,” said Doherty. “I believe their student size is a little bit bigger than us, but we're very similar. I've watched them a bit on film and obviously they are really good. It's going to be so awesome.”
For Tewksbury's purposes, the game will be an 'exclusion game' meaning it won't count towards the team's overall record and power rankings within the MIAA.
The NHL granted the two schools one thousand tickets each, but that changed when Doherty received another phone call.
“Their coach (Jason Beswick) said to me, 'we're going have about 200 people come up for the game so you can have the other 1,800 tickets,” said Doherty, noting that was an incredible gesture by the Highlanders Coach.
Currently, the Northern Highlanders, a regional school out in Bergen County, are 3-0, including outscoring its opponents, 17-3. They are ranked No. 6 in the state of New Jersey.
“It's exciting, but like I told the kids with stuff like that, we are living off the name of last year, so you guys need to make your own name,” added Doherty.
