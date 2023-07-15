Summertime for many means frequent trips to our beautiful New England seashore, with plenty to do for the avid water sport lover and sun worshiper alike.
For those of you who have too much energy to sit and relax in the sun, but not quite enough enthusiasm for riding the waves, a day of seaside “treasure hunting” may just be what you need to fill a day at the beach.
Besides the wonderful world of sea life that is always present on our local seashores, there is also a bounty of beautiful sea shells and sea glass that can be found at many of our local beaches.
Most sea shells found on the New England coast were once the protective outer shell of soft-bodied mollusks, such as snails, clams and oysters.
Naturally produced sea glass, a.k.a. genuine seaglass, originates from broken glass bottles, glass tableware, or broken glass from shipwrecks. These pieces of broken glass are tossed and tumble in the ocean waves and sand for years, rounding off jagged edges and creating a beautiful, frosted appearance on the glass pieces.
These once discarded items have their own unique, natural beauty, making them a sought after commodity for home decor projects, jewelry making, and craft projects.
The fun and fascination in hunting for these items is the unknown possibility of finding that perfect shell or piece of sea glass on almost any beach at any time.
But for those who would like to have the odds a bit more in their favor, there are several Massachusetts beaches that are known for having a greater than usual supply of these natural treasures.
Scattered with large rocks and tide pools, the family-friendly Wingaersheek Beach, located in Gloucester, offers many treasures of the sea-loving kind.
This beach is a playground for the curious as many small sea creatures can be found in the sand of tide pools on shoreline, such as hermit crabs and small fish.
But for the seashell hunter, a visit at low tide when the surf is small and the sandy shore is at its widest will offer you the best chance to find that perfect shell or even a sand dollar or two if you are feeling lucky.
Located about 20 miles south of Boston, you will find Nantasket Beach nestled in the quaint town of Hull. This rock lined beach is considered a hidden gem when it comes to looking for ocean treasures.
Sea shells and sea glass, as well as marine life are plentiful here, particularly after a high tide or storm.
While heading south of Boston, you may want to stay on course straight to Craigville Beach in Centerville.
This Cape Cod beach is perfectly positioned between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, allowing the currents to collect and deliver many ocean treasures to its shore.
The basin shape of Craigville Beach makes for a great collection of sea shells and sea glass, particularly turquoise colored sea glass. The best selection of shells and glass is often found after a turbulent storm.
Set on the northern point of Cape Cod, Race Point Beach in Provincetown is a perfect collection plate for ocean treasures from Maine and New Hampshire. Known for its bounty of blue and green sea glass, this scenic beach offers plenty of shells for the enthusiastic seashell hunter.
A short ferry ride from Cape Cod will bring you to the beautiful and historic Island of Nantucket.
It is here where you will find the remote beach of Eel Point, located on the northern corner of Nantucket Island. This beach has a beautiful stretch of shoreline that not only offers scenic beauty, but is a prime, natural collection place for finding an abundance of sea shells, particularly scallop shells that are perfect for many different art and decor projects.
Please note that there is no particular limit to taking home any of the shells, but when it comes to sea glass, it is often frowned upon with regards to the removal of sea glass from the beach. It is best to follow the unwritten rule that sea glass hunters will only take a precious memento, and not fill an entire beach bag with shells and glass.
The exception to this unwritten rule applies when hunting for sea glass on a beach that is specifically designated as a “sea glass beach,” where the shoreline is primarily covered with sea glass, or on a beach located in any U.S. State Park.
To be clear, it is illegal to remove sea glass from any “designated sea glass beach” and U.S. State Park Beach or government funded beach. If caught taking sea glass from one of these beaches, the penalty is a hefty fine.
When looking for sea glass, one should remember it is more about the hunt than the find. When searching for these beautiful glass treasures, keep in mind the three steps of the phrase “the hunt, the find and the release.”
Hunting for and finding sea glass to admire its beauty is the real joy, and the release of putting it back for others to enjoy is part of the experience.
Sea shells, on the other hand, are much more plentiful, so there is no guilt in finding that perfect shell to take home and admire for years to come.
Also keep in mind when exploring on these beaches, the terrain can often be rocky, so be advised to bring water shoes to protect your feet, plenty of sunscreen, and a plastic sand shovel and bucket.
The shovel and bucket will come in handy to gently search the sand in the waters edge for sea life to observe and the bucket is useful to carry any special seashells you may find home safely.
Here in New England there is no better way to spend a hot July day than a visit to one of the many beaches our large seacoast has to offer.
For those specifically on the hunt to experience seashore marine life, scenic beauty and to find that special seashell, Massachusetts beaches offer a wealth of natural treasures that are just waiting for you to explore this summer.
