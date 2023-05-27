My role model as a kid wasn't Larry Bird or Jim Rice or Bobby Orr.
I loved those guys, don't get me wrong,
But who did I want to be?
Well, Rowdy Roddy Piper was tops on the list, but realistically speaking, it was Oscar Madison.
Old people will likely know that name.
Oscar was one of the two main characters in the old TV show the Odd Couple.
Jack Klugman played his character.
It ran from 1970 to 1975 and I mostly saw the reruns as a 7 or 8-year-old kid.
Oscar was a sportswriter. He got to dress like a slob, watch sports all of the time and was often seen shoving fast food into his face.
Heaven.
In 1984, I covered my first-ever game for the local paper in Burlington.
It was girls basketball.
One of my first calls to then-coach Dennis Thompson ended in memorable fashion. He thought the squeaky-voiced high school freshman on the other end of the line was one of his players pranking him.
So, he hung up on me.
Almost 40 years later, here I am, at the sports desk for the Wilmington and Tewksbury Town Crier newspapers.
Taking over a seat previously filled by Jamie Pote makes me the Mac Jones of local sportswriting. The keys were handed over by a legend.
I’m not new to the area or to Wilmington and Tewksbury. I worked for a different company covering these towns in the late 1990s. It’s awesome to still see many familiar names and faces involved in these communities.
I went to Boston University and covered the men's hockey team's march to the national championship game in 1991. That first line for BU? Keith Tkachuk, Tony Amonte and Shawn McEachern.
It was the only time I was ever excited to see a penalty called against the team I was covering just so those three guys had more ice to operate on.
After traveling to Minnesota for that NCAA title game and enjoying all the perks of a reporter covering a big event, I flirted with covering professional sports for a living.
What writer wouldn’t want to cover the Bruins or the Celtics or the Red Sox? Right?
My first job out of college was for the local newspapers in Marlborough and Hudson.
I eventually transferred closer to home and covered Burlington, Billerica, Wilmington and Tewksbury among other communities.
Then, February of 2002 happened.
One morning, I got a call from a colleague at work. It was an early-morning call from someone that didn't call me very often.
All he said when I answered was,
"Did you hear about Mike Donovan?"
A standout player for the Indian boys hockey team and a junior at BMHS, Donovan and his brother were murdered in Lowell the previous evening.
In the newspaper business, no matter how sad and tragic an event is, it's also news.
I had to write some kind of story about this.
I went to the team's practice two days later, approached coach Jim Wronski and told him that I wasn't exactly cut out for this, approaching young athletes and asking them about their murdered friend.
Instead, I picked an empty section of the Hallenborg Rink and sat, all by myself.
I told Coach Wronski to tell any players that wanted to talk about Mike or share some memories to approach me where I was seated.
Within a few minutes, I didn't hear any more pucks hitting the boards or any skates scratching against the ice.
When I looked up, practice had completely stopped and every single player on the ice stood in a line to speak with me. The line of young men anxious to talk took my breath away.
The stories and memories they shared were so genuine.
Some of them were funny.
A lot of them were inspirational.
In the end, it was my favorite story that I ever wrote.
It still is.
But the story didn't end there.
The following season, on Senior Night for the Indians, the team honored Mike.
On evenings like this, each 12th grader on the team is joined by his parents at center ice for a photo and some flowers.
Mike's parents had not made many public appearances since the tragedy, but they showed up on this night. They stood huddled together near where the ceremony was being held, almost shielding each other from the crowd.
You could see in their eyes that they were still devastated, empty.
But they were there.
Before the game, one of Mike's female classmates sang the national anthem and every syllable of the song that night had a purpose behind it. I still remember watching her sing and admiring the strength and courage it took to keep her composure.
Then there was public address announcer Bernie Duggan, who had listed off the names of each of the seniors until it came time for Mike.
Bernie stopped.
He looked down and took a deep breath that lifted his shoulders up to his ears, but still had trouble coming up with any words.
I'll never forget BMHS assistant coach Jimmy Miner from his spot on the bench leaning toward the table when Bernie was sitting, slapping the glass and yelling with a booming voice, "Hang in there Bernie."
Bernie did hang in there.
As he started to talk about Mike and Mike's parents began a slow walk onto the ice, the crowd at the Hallenborg Rink rose to its feet.
The image of a packed house rising together was as memorable as any game-winning goal or basket I've ever seen.
The standing ovation must have lasted for five minutes.
I would have been OK if it went on for an hour.
To see a community rally in so many different ways for one of its families in the darkest of times? To see so much strength from so many people that didn’t exactly sign up for situations like this?
I was, in no uncertain terms, hooked on local sports forever. After that, I truly never looked back.
There have been other memorable moments during my career as a writer, most of them funny.
• A bird pooped on my head at a soccer game in Hudson once. I have very short hair. That was a problem.
• I took a ride on a blimp for a story in Bedford and, well, I puked on the blimp after being tossed around on a windy day. I was surrounded by other reporters and photographers and wanted to retire right there on the spot.
• I watched the Burlington High football team lose a game to Reading that was so devastating that I didn't have the strength to interview Burlington coach Shawn Maguire afterward.
I was too upset.
Shawn, a Wilmington guy now, certainly remembers that one (and busting my chops about it afterward).
• When I worked in Wilmington back in the 90s, I was so mad at the North Andover football team for running up the score against Bob Almeida's team that I wrote a column about the North Andover coach being a jerk.
Despite my loyalty to the local sports scene, I still was able to do a few interviews with professionals over the years including Tommy Glavine, Gary DiSarcina, Pat Connaughton and Celtics coach Brad Stevens, but I'll take local athletic directors Dennis Ingram, Ron Drouin and Al Costabile over those guys every day of the week.
Hello again Wilmington and Tewksbury. Myself and the extremely-talented writer Jason Cooke of Tewksbury will be at the controls of this sports section going forward.
If you want to submit anything for a local sports organization, spread some exciting news or just say hello, the best way to reach us at the sports department is sports@yourtowncrier.com.
