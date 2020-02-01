METHUEN – For the eighth straight year since the program began in the 2012-'13 season, the No. 7 ranked Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey program qualified for the state tournament.
On Monday night, the Red Rangers took care of business with a 5-1 non-league victory over Newton North, which improved the team's record to 8-1-4 overall, while extending the team's unbeaten streak to ten games at 8-0-2. The team received goals from five different players, which is always nice, but the last portion of the regular season schedule will be more difficult with the likes of Andover, No. 3 HPNA, No. 9 Shrewsbury and No. 14 Masconomet.
"I think we have a lot of things that we need to work on and it doesn't get any easier," said head coach Sarah Oteri. "We have gotten better which is good, but we need to continue to get better."
Oteri, now in her fifth season, has a combined record of 87-8-13, while the program, which had two coaches in the first three years, has a combined mark of 132-22-17, which includes reaching the state championship game each of the past two years, of course winning in double-overtime last March.
The Red Rangers were able to keep the unbeaten streak going with a 3-2 win over Boston Latin and ending in a 1-1 tie with No. 16 Waltham. In both games, T/M scored late goals, Jessica Driscoll with 1:04 to go, and then against Waltham it was Lydia Pendleton with 18 seconds remaining.
"It's good and bad (to score like that)," said Oteri. "I'd like to get more consistent scoring earlier in games, but coming back in both games also shows a lot about how team and the culture we have knowing that we are never out of games."
The last second goal helped the Red Rangers take three out of four points over four days against two quality clubs.
"Both of them were tough games," said Oteri. "I thought against Boston Latin we played really good second and third periods. We got better as the game went on and got the win, which was good.
"Against Waltham, we really dominated. We had over fifty shots on net. Their goalie stood on her head and she was just unbelievable. We got a goal with 18 seconds left to end in a tie, and even though we got the point, I think it was a little discouraging because we played pretty well but couldn't get more than that one goal by her."
After a short rest, the Red Rangers were back home on Monday and defeated Newton North. Ryan Quinn, Jessica Driscoll, Riley Sheehan, Brenna Greene and Claudia Crowe scored single goals, while, Greene, Driscoll (2), Sheehan and Tori Schille had the assists.
For Crowe, this was her first goal of her career. An outstanding field hockey and softball player, she was cut from the Red Rangers' each of the last two years, but came back a third time and made the team, and now found the back of the net coming on a big scramble in front.
"She just kept coming back," said Oteri. "She is a really good athlete, it's just unfortunate that she didn't start skating earlier. She plays well, she is really aggressive, but she is just a little rusty with her edges only because she hasn't been skating as long as everybody else."
Goalie Kaia Hollingsworth played the first period and stopped six shots before giving way to Michelle Kusmaul, who stopped 13 over the last two periods.
Last week Hollingsworth was honored as she won her 100th game as the team's goalie. She started out as a seventh grader, and has recorded 17-plus wins each year, and certainly that milestone will not be broken anytime soon.
Tewksbury will face Andover at the Breakaway Ice Center on Saturday night at 7:10, following the TMHS vs Concord-Carlisle boys game which starts at 5:00 pm.
Next Wednesday the Red Rangers will be at Acton-Boxboro for a 6:10 start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.