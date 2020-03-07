METHUEN – It was a difficult move and goal to score, especially being extremely fatigued.
Yet, Jessica Driscoll pulled it off and now the sophomore not only has elevated her game about three levels this year, but she has scored 24 goals this season and none bigger than the one she scored in last Wednesday's thrilling 2-1 overtime win over Longmeadow in the preliminary round of the Division 1 state tournament.
Throughout the first 49 minutes of the game, the Red Rangers used only two forward lines (a seventh forward did have a handful of shifts) and two sets of defensemen, so when the two teams were deadlocked after regulation, it would basically become 'last girl standing'.
In this case, Driscoll stood tall when she buried the puck with an incredible move with under four minutes to go in the 4-on-4 overtime period, but she was the last one on the ice after getting trampled on by her teammates in celebration.
"(After scoring the goal), I was very, very excited," she said. "I literally nailed the boards and people just started jumping on top of me. I had one girl go knee first into my stomach, so I was a little bit out of breath and couldn't move because everyone was on top of me."
That's because on this night, she was hero for notching the game winner.
"(Brenna Greene) passed it up to the wall to me," recalled Driscoll. "(As I got into the Longmeadow end) I was basically shoulder to shoulder with their defenseman and I was trying to push my (right) shoulder into her. I was looking and I knew that the angle I was at, I wouldn't get a fair shot at all, so I was just hoping that I would catch the goalie make a move to the opposite side. That's what happened. I got her right at the most perfect time when she was moving and I just happened to poke it in."
Driscoll retrieved the puck and quickly had a head-of-steam as she came down the left wing side on a 1-on-1 with a defenseman. She was on the outside and she gained body position moving towards the net with her right shoulder. As she did that, she curled inward to get some space away from the defenseman, while moving towards the net. She waited patiently for the goalie to make a move, and when that happened, Driscoll held on to the puck, moved to her right, and slide the puck into the back of the net.
"She made a great move," said Oteri. "I was a little nervous because I knew she was tired and didn't know if she had the speed (in the overtime period) coming out of the locker room. But she had poise hanging on to the puck, going around the defenseman and past the goalie, which was great."
Just before that goal, Driscoll had another scoring bid as her high shot went off the top part of the goalie's stick, just missing the far corner. Throughout the game, the Red Rangers had plenty of chances and couldn't get any goals in the second and third periods. Longmeadow scored late in the third, which pushed the game to OT.
"I just wanted to get the game over as quickly as possible," said Driscoll. "I was tired and I just wanted to be done, so we all were trying to do anything to get the puck in the net."
It was Driscoll who ignited the game's first goal, dishing off her tenth assist of the season, a pass to Lydia Pendleton coming with 6:49 left in the first to give the Red Rangers a 1-0 lead.
"I was skating down (into their end) wide," described Driscoll. "I was trying to get around the girl, but I was on my backhand. I saw that Lydia was there and I figured I might as well give it a shot, so I don't know how but somehow I backhanded the puck over to her, she got it and scored and that was just very exciting."
The Red Rangers had plenty of chances to score throughout the rest of regulation, but couldn't find the back of the net until Driscoll's dramatic tally.
"I thought they were really good," said Driscoll. "We just kept pushing through. We honestly just want to keep going here in the playoffs and we were just trying our absolute best to get the puck in the net and end the game.
"We were really pumped up before the game. Playoff seasons gets us more pumped up. There's a lot more to lose, so it gets us more pumped up as we want to get back to the Garden again."
