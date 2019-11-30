Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely this afternoon. High 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.