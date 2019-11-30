TEWKSBURY – The annual Thanksgiving Day game is usually an emotional one for the players on both Tewksbury and Wilmington, especially the seniors, who for the most part, are playing in their final high school game.
But come Thursday, when the two teams clash for the 86th time, the emotions will be higher than ever.
For Wilmington, they haven't beaten Tewksbury since 2009, so having that on their side is emotional enough.
For the Redmen, the emotions from the players, coaches and fans will be all over the place. This marks the final game to be played at Doucette Field, which should give the Redmen plenty of motivation. Add to that, coming one win away from a second straight Super Bowl appearance just six days earlier, and the Redmen will be chomping at the bit to make it ten straight wins over their neighbors.
"This game is going to be a challenge for us, just from an emotional standpoint," said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. "The kids have to keep their emotions in check. We have a lot of guys who have sacrificed a lot over the last three or four years in this program, so we have to go out and be focused on what's in front of them.
"We talk about this all the way through the playoffs that all playoff runs are going to end at some point. And when that does and after the season is over, from that point until you die, you can look back and pat yourself on the back and be proud of what you accomplished. If you do that at any point before the season is done, you're going to get nipped, so we have to go into this Wilmington game with that mentality, play as hard as we can, try to execute everything and send the field off the right way."
An argument could be made that this year's Tewksbury team has more depth, especially on offense – and now a healthy Shane Aylward, who just adds to a large mix of other strong ball carriers, pass catchers and a first-year QB, who has thrown for well over 1,000 yards.
"They just have such an allotment of weapons over there," said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner, last Thursday night, two days before Tewksbury was defeated by Duxbury and Aylward returned to the field. "And I know they are playing a lot without Shane Aylward and that just shines a big light on the amount of weapons that they have between (Tyler) Keough, (Kyle) Darrigo, (Kalu) Olu and (Danny) Fleming is really come on as of late.
"They have (wide receiver Nolan) Timmons and just so many weapons, and they move them all around in different spots. It seems like every single one of those kids can play running back, wide receiver, tight end, fullback and just do it all.
“There's certainly not many tendencies that you can get off from their personnel because so many kids can do so many different things and do them all well."
While Turner has been impressed with the long list of guys who can find the end zone, he said the guys who create those opportunities for those players are certainly not too shabby either.
"I certainly also think that you can't overlook what they have done upfront with that group. You have (Mike) Woodford, (Dylan) Chandler, (Antonio) Capelo and those kids are tough. This is probably a bigger Tewksbury group than they are used to having especially with Chandler and Woodford, but they are certainly very tough.
“The two tight ends have really impressed me too with (Owen Gilligan) and (Richard Markwarth). They are tough. When I see the two of those kids, I think they kind of epitomize Tewksbury Football for me because they don't look like much, but they will give every ounce of what they have and just really play tough."
As QB, Rametta has completed 81-of-148 passes for 1,189 yards with 13 TDs and 8 INTs. Kyle Darrigo leads the team with 720 rushing yards and 13 TDs, while, Olu, Aylward, Fleming and Keough have combined for over 1,000 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs.
Timmons leads the receiving core with four TDs, while, Fleming has three, Keough has two, and Darrigo, Gilligan and Markwarth have one each.
While the Redmen offense has been strong for most of the season, Wilmington’s has shown it can be effective, running out of the ‘spread’ with QB Christian Robarge, and then out of the ‘Power-I’ with Bailey Smith, a quick and physical runner.
Heading into this season, Tewksbury had to replace a lot of starters and experience from last year's Super Bowl finalist team. It took a while for things ot mesh, starting out 1-1 with a win over Needham, before losing to outstanding and healthy Methuen team at the time.
After that, Tewksbury rebounded with a huge win over BC High, before then rolling with wins over sectional finalist North Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford and Dracut, before three thrilling and close playoff wins over Lynn English, Concord-Carlisle and Winchester.
"To keep digging in and getting these close (state tournament) wins the past few weeks is really impressive," said Turner. "They take care of the ball for the most part, they play very sound and it's one of those things where you may know what they are going to do in certain situations, but that doesn't necessarily mean you are going to stop them either."
