LOWELL - The Tewksbury High volleyball team achieved one of its biggest goals of the season, Tuesday night at Abraham Gym, when they toppled Newburyport in the MIAA D3 Final Four, 3-0.
The Clippers led the Redmen know they were in the house when they moved out to a 9-3 lead in the first game. Tewksbury overcame the deficit to win the game and then dominated with some of its best volleyball of the season to complete the ouster of Newburyport, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22.
"I am so unbelievably excited and proud of these girls and what they have accomplished this season," said Redmen coach Allie Luppi. "It's the first time in program history that we have made it this far, and I am feeling very honored and excited."
Second-seeded Tewksbury advances to the D3 State final where it will try to knockoff top seed Dennis-Yarmouth, at Worcester State College either Friday night or Saturday.
Newburyport came out strong in the first game, making a strong presence at the net and keeping the Tewksbury defense back on its heels with a plethora of big hits.
"We just needed to calm down a little bit in that first set," said Luppi. "Our defense was not as solid as we normally are, and that was just nerves. Over-running the ball, over-anticipating, not holding our platform. When are defense breaks down, it's tough to run our offense."
With outside hitter Viive Godtfredsen serving, the Clippers went on a 6-0 run to take the 9-3 lead.
The Redmen fought back to tie the score at 11-11, and then took their first lead since the first two points of the game, 14-13.
"Once we were able to clean up our passing, our offense was able to get going and take those swings," said Luppi.
The big swings were coming from Carrina Barron, Vanessa Green and McKayla Conley, who was a key part of the victory with her play at the net.
The two teams were going at it, back and forth, when junior co-captain Ava Fernandes went on an epic service run, turning a 19-18 lead into a 23-18 lead. It was 24-19 when the Clippers rallied to make it 24-22 before a Barron smash attempt was blocked out of bounds on the Tewksbury side to give the Redmen the first game, 25-22.
"We had to work through that pretty quickly to be able to pull off the win," said Luppi. "It was awesome to see us come back from a deficit. Not only does that take skill, it also takes an incredible amount of poise to do that, so I really commend the girls for making the mistakes, getting over them, and then correcting them."
Senior setter Kiley Kennedy got the second game off to a splendid start with six successful serves, causing Newburyport to take a timeout at 5-0.
With one great point after another, Tewksbury built the lead up to 15-5, forcing the other Clipper timeout for the game. The Redmen were getting a variety of hits and touches from Barron, who had another epic night with 15 kills, four service aces and 17 digs, plus great play at the net from Conley (four kills) and senior Madelyn Montejo, who had a solo block and block assist.
"Clearly they settled in, they just took the momentum and absolutely ran with it, and didn't back down," said Luppi. "They played so well and didn't let the other team come back at all. We kept pushing and kept fighting."
The Tewksbury lead grew to 11 (19-8) on a Vanessa Green (five kills) smash, and then a Barron service run got the lead up to 13, 23-10. Newburyport mounted a modest rally before another Barron kill closed out game, 25-14, and put the Redmen in command.
"That second set was a huge for us because it solidified our confidence," said Luppi, whose team is now 20-5 on the season. "They felt like they were here (semifinals), we can do this, and we are also crushing it. It was so nice coming into the third set having done so well in the second."
Tewksbury stayed on top of the Clippers at the start of the third game, scoring the first three points and then getting the lead up to five, 8-3.
Lillian LeDuc took over the serve at 5-9 and led Newburyport on a 6-0 run to give the Clippers hope and an 11-9 lead. With Green serving, the Redmen got the lead back at 14-13.
It was 19-19, when Olivia Cueva (five aces) went on a 4-0 service run to give Tewksbury a 23-19 lead. The third and final game ended the same way as the first two did, with a big swing from Barron for the 25-22 win and a 3-0 triumph.
Kennedy joined Barron with a double-double with 21 assists and 11 digs, plus an assisted block. Fernandes had 10 digs at libero in what was the ultimate team victory.
It will be all hands on deck when the Redmen try to knock off the Dolphins in what should be an epic D3 State final.
