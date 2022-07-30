TEWKSBURY – Every rider in the Pan Mass Challenge has a great reason for riding. Whether it is for a family member or friend who is fighting cancer, or simply because they want to do whatever they can to help in the battle against the dreaded disease, there are many great and inspiring stories every single year.
As the annual event returns to full capacity this year on the weekend of August 6th and 7th, after a couple of years of COVID modifications, the situation remains the same, with nearly every rider having someone special in mind as they take to their chosen route.
It is unlikely, however that many riders will have more people in mind this year than Tewksbury’s Leah Foley, who will be riding in the Wellesley to Bourne 85-mile trek on Saturday, August 6, with many people in her thoughts, and even more in her corner.
Foley, 50, an Oklahoma native, who moved to Tewksbury six years ago, will be part of Team Fidelity, where she has worked for the past 13 years, and as part of Team Fidelity, she will be riding to support their Pedal Partner, 10-year old Willa Mooney, who is a patient at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where she underwent toxic chemotherapy to treat her optic pediatric brain tumor and continues to be monitored there.
For Foley, who also competed in the event last year, doing the 50-mile Wellesley to Wellesley route, this year will hold special significance, because she will actually get to meet Willa in person for the first time.
“I have only been able to meet her on Zoom so far, so I am very excited to meet her,” Foley said. “She is such an amazing child. She is super positive, and she loves rainbows and has such a great spirit. She is just such a great kid and she’s a big part of the reason why I want to raise as much money as possible, because this is such a great cause.”
But Mooney will not be alone in inspiring Foley, as she will also be riding to support her good friend and co-worker Stephanie Brown of North Andover, and her sister Tracy Brown, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer back in 2017. Tracy has battled this incurable form of cancer remarkably for the past five years, not only defying the odds, but at the same time inspiring all of those around her.
As Foley points out, despite battling an incurable disease, Tracy has spent much of the past five years looking out for others and reminding them to monitor their own health, and to not hesitate to take care of themselves.
“Tracy is such an inspiration,” Foley said. “She has talked to us throughout our training. She met with us all, and explained her story and reminded us all to get proper nutrition and take care of ourselves. Her story is so amazing and she is so positive. She says she is grateful for every sunrise and every day she gets to spend with her family.
“She is the reason I originally started to ride. And she is still so inspiring. There are times when I don’t think I can do it, but with motivation from her I know that I can.”
Foley will also be riding to honor the memory of a very special young man, Jack Robinson, who lost his battle with osteo sarcoma back on February 2nd at the age of 21, after battling the disease for the past 11 years. Robinson, by all accounts, was an incredible young man. As a young boy of just 12 years old, Robinson compiled and edited a joke book called “Make ‘em Laugh” to help himself and other kids who were sick. It was drafted from hundreds of jokes, riddles and drawings by Robinson and other kids being cared for at Boston Children’s Hospital. He was senior at Cornell University when he passed away, majoring in Economics and Government, and he had interned with Fidelity last year. Fidelity had hoped to hire the promising young talent to a full-time position prior to his passing, but instead the team will ride to honor the memory of a life gone too soon.
“Jack was an amazing young man, and was such an inspiration to others,” Foley said. “Just last year he was interning and riding with us. There are just so many stories and so many people who have been affected by cancer.”
When she thinks about Willa Mooney or Tracey Brown or Jack Robinson, Foley of course can’t help but think about their families and effects on cancer on all of them. And speaking of family, Foley is also very grateful for her family, which has been a tremendous source of support for her as she has been going through her training for the PMC.
Her training routine involves many early mornings and many long training rides and none of it would be possible without her biggest fans, her husband Ron, as well as her daughters, Hannah 17, and Sadie 11.
“My husband is super helpful with my nutrition and making sure that I stay hydrated and he his super supportive with getting me up in the morning,” Foley said. “He also helps set me up if I need to train inside because of the weather and he also goes on rides with me. This would be impossible without family.
“And Hannah and Sadie have been so supportive. It is hard for them with me having to dedicate so much time to training, but they are so supportive of it. They know about Willa being our pedal partner and they understand how important it is.”
Foley has also had plenty of other support, including the Fidelity Charitable Team, who donated the team jerseys, which by the way, Foley described as “awesome”. The Fidelity Charitable Team leadership includes Steve Neff, Stephanie Brown, John Ragnoni, Beth and Shaun McHugh, Josh Person, Randolph Williams and Chris Gwodz.
Another big source of support for Foley has been her friend and training partner Susan Coburn of West Roxbury. Coburn is a long time rider in the PMC, and helped get Foley off the sidelines and onto her bike. She also encouraged Foley to make the move this year from last year’s 50-mile ride to this year’s 85-mile trek.
“I had been donating to her cause every year and she suggested that instead of just donating that I should ride with her,” Foley said. “And she also is the reason why I am doing the 85-mile ride.”
Fundraising is of course another big part of the PMC challenge and Foley, while not exactly aggressive in her fundraising attempts, has been very grateful for the support she has received.
“I did a Facebook fund raiser, but I kind of hate asking people for money,” Foley said with a laugh. “But it is such a great cause to benefit fighting cancer. I will raise whatever I can and if I have to donate the rest myself, that is fine. I was so amazed at the support I got last year. I know so many people who have been affected with cancer, and so do so many others, so all I ask is that people just give what they can.”
To donate to Leah’s ride, visit her Pan Mass Challenge page at https://profile.pmc.org/LF0166
