ARLINGTON – This past Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Lacrosse team was defeated by Arlington, 18-6, in a non-league game. The defeat extended the Redmen's losing streak to five games and puts their overall record at 4-15 with one game remaining on Wednesday against Wilmington with results not known as of press time.
“Arlington came out hot in a must-win game for them and we started out flat,” said Redmen head coach Anthony Pontes. “Arlington was in a win and get in scenario for playoffs. With a win against us, they now get a play-in game. But if we had beat them, their season would have been over. They came out ready to play. I'm guessing a lot of it was self-motivated due to the circumstances.”
Arlington, coming out of the very competitive Middlesex League, took control of the game early and never looked back.
“They had a few great players but no one that completely blew you away,” said Pontes. “It was definitely a team we could compete with when we play our best lacrosse. On defense, we struggled with our slide package. We either didn't slide or everyone slid. It's something we've been working and progressing on all season, but Arlington was able to exploit. We also struggled heavily with faceoffs. That's something that is hot and cold for us. Some games we do really well with faceoffs and make it a battle, other games we just get crushed and lose the majority of them. Friday's game was the latter.”
While Arlington had the advantage on the draws and buried their goals, Tewksbury's offense sputtered for most of the contest.
“We struggled to maintain possession. When we did maintain possession, we were able to get some good shots. Their goalie made his fair share of good saves. We also did the goalie a few favors by shooting the ball directly at him when we had open looks,” said Pontes. “Arlington had strong poles but we were able to exploit their defensive midfielders, just not to the extent that they were able to exploit our slide package. Caden Connors had a nice game for us as well as Andrew Whynot. In the end what lost us the game was the middle of the field - groundballs, faceoffs and transition. We look to end our season on a high note on Wednesday (against Wilmington).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.