BILLERICA – Heading into the season, expectations were high for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team, and five games into the season, there seems to be no reason to lower those expectations. Nearly halfway through the abbreviated season, the Rams remain perfect, picking up two more wins this past week to improve to 5-0 on the season.
There is still plenty of work to be done for the Rams, as their schedule is heavily backloaded with the better teams in the CAC, but through five games, the Rams are not only undefeated, but with the exception of one game, a 50-47 win over Essex last Tuesday, they have completely dominated their opponents, with an average margin of victory of 31 points in four of their wins.
This past week was more of the same for the Rams, who had a relatively close 46-36 win over Essex in their rematch on Friday night at Shawsheen, before dominating Northeast for a 54-34 win on Saturday. Once again at Shawsheen, in a game that was not as close as the 20-point margin of victory would indicate.
In the win, the Rams were led by a balanced scoring attack, with sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau and senior captain Jake Tyler leading the way with 12 points each, while several other players chipped in to the offense as well. Junior forward Austin Quattrocchi added eight points to the Rams cause, while junior center Tim Sweeney of Tewksbury and junior guard Jeff Kelly added six each.
The balanced scoring was similar to the Rams performance against Essex when they got a game high 11 points from Bourdeau, while junior captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury had ten points and five steals, while Tyler had nine points.
“We have been able to play with a lot of depth and it has been like that all year for us,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “We would love to have one player scoring 20 points a night for us, but that is not our team. We will take this. It is great because we have multiple guys stepping up to help us.”
That team effort was on full display in the win over Northeast, as the Rams raced out to 30-7 halftime lead. Northeast scored the first points of the game on a three pointer, but from that point on, it was all Shawsheen, who lead 19-3 at the end of the first quarter, with four different players scoring four points each in the quarter.
Things slowed down a little in the second quarter, but the Rams defensive intensity kept up and Northeast simply could not get any offense going. The strong defense has been a staple of this Rams team so far this season, and it is no accident.
“That is always our goal. We really focus and stress the fundamentals of defense and by doing that, it allows us to do more offensively, because we are hoping our defense helps create some offense,” Gore said.
One of the players leading the way for the Rams on both ends of the court was sophomore guard Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury. While Rizzo had only three points in the game, with a first quarter three pointer, his all-around play has been a key for the Rams all season, and it has not gone unnoticed by the Rams coaches.
“(Leading scorer) James Genetti has been out for a couple of games, so Noah has started the last two games and he has really stepped up and earned himself a spot as a real contributor to this team,” Gore said. “He is following in the footsteps of Jeremy (Perez). They work well together in practice and are similar players. Neither one of them are our first or second offensive threats, but they set people up more than anybody. We have been very happy with Noah.”
The Rams coasted to a 44-20 lead at the end of three quarters before taking their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and coasting to their 54-34 victory.
With their 5-0 record in the books, the Rams will now have a long layoff, with their next game not scheduled until next Tuesday when they have a very tough matchup with Lowell Catholic.
Gore knows that the second half of the season will be much more formidable with two matchups each against Lowell Catholic and Greater Lowell, two of the strongest teams in the CAC. He and his coaching staff are hoping to take advantage of the layoff to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead, starting with Lowell Catholic on Tuesday.
"I feel like we are playing better and headed in the right direction, but we still have some work to do," Gore said. "With the layoff we will have some time to break down some film and work on some stuff to get ready for next Tuesday. It is a good break for us. It is a nice opportunity for us to work on some things and get ready for Lowell Catholic."
