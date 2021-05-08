TEWKSBURY – High school coaches come and go. You see your handful of Hall of Fame coaches and you see your share of lousy ones. Tewksbury has had its share of both, to be honest, but more so on the HOF side. One reason why I think the Redmen dominated in so many sports in the 2010-'19 decade was because of its top notch coaching staff.
Over the last handful of years, Tewksbury has lost a handful of really good ones. There was Pat Ryser with field hockey, Ron Drouin with baseball, Leo DiRocco in softball, Phil Conners with hoop, many of the track guys including John Byrnes, Peter Molloy and Peter Fortunato, and now the boys' soccer program is losing Chris Burns. He resigned last week so he could spend more time with his family.
Certainly, Drouin — who since his coaching days has become the Athletic Director — has done a nice job of replacing those who left with younger coaches, who need an opportunity to grow as coaches and for their programs to grow. That's exactly what happened to Burns, who was given that opportunity back in 2012 when Brian Hickey served as the Athletic Director.
Hickey hired Burns, who had nine years of success as a soccer coach, first four years with the Pelham, New Hampshire boys team, followed by 75 wins in five years with the Gr. Lowell girls team. Before coaching, Burns was an outstanding athlete in soccer, basketball and track-and-field, between being a Hall of Fame athlete at Lowell High, before moving on to the University of Rhode Island.
At the time Burns was named the head coach here, the program was two years removed from Hall of Famer Steve Levine and his 305 wins. Entering 2012, the program was in complete shambles with many kids leaving, low numbers and low morale. It took Burns a while, but he quickly turned all of that around.
In 2014, the team won the league championship and advanced to the Division 3 North Sectional semi-finals. The next year, again they made the trip to the Manning Field in Lynn, losing to Wakefield.
Several others teams had success, qualifying for the state tournament, including in 2019 when the Redmen trailed Winchester 2-0 at the half, only to force overtime and losing a thriller, 3-2.
Throughout the nine years here, one thing is certain, Chris Burns can coach. He's very, very good at it. His knowledge of the game is off the charts. His ability to teach, motivate and get the best out of his players is also off the charts.
When it comes to soccer here in Tewksbury, going way back to the Levine days, the Redmen are not blessed with tremendous skill, such as teams from the Dual County or Middlesex League. It's about being athletic, working incredibly hard, being physically and mentally tough, developing as individuals and as a team, and improving everyday. That was Levine's recipe and it worked. Burns was similar to Levine in some ways but very different in other ways, and that recipe also worked for him.
Burns was outstanding behind the bench because he was direct. He never beat around the bush. He said what you did well, what you didn't do well, why you were playing and why you weren't playing. Kids need that today, and teams need that today. They need to earn their roster spots and playing time.
Levine was the same way and he also had tremendous success.
Burns is a fierce competitor and that showed with his teams. He was also first-class in every step of the way. Not once in nine years, do I recall any issues with any players on or off the field. He treated everyone with the utmost respect.
Losing Chris Burns will be a very tough pill to swallow. Getting coaches of his caliber, with his passion integrity are few and far between. I always considered him among the top four or five coaches on the TMHS staff. He's going to be extremely difficult to replace in so many ways.
As for the replacement, Drouin said that he will post the job soon and wait to see who applies. He was asked if he will seek someone who has previous coaching experience and his response was “we will hire the best candidate who applies.”
In my humbled opinion, I think that will be a necessity to bring someone in with experience, who coached at the high school or college ranks and/or played at a very high level.
This program needs to find someone with an incredible knowledge of the game, who can bring the same qualities to the team each and every day much like Burns did and obviously Levine before him. Finding coaches like that, are extremely difficult.
