WILMINGTON — For what's believed to be the sixth time in program history — and first since 2013, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Field Hockey team will be matched up against Watertown in the state tournament.
On Monday afternoon, the MIAA released the seedings and the Redmen drew the No. 16 (and last) seed coming in at 7-11-0 and will travel to Victory Field on Thursday to face the No. 1 seed Red Raiders (16-1-0) starting at 2:30 pm.
Should Tewksbury pull off the major upset and defeat Watertown — a team that has won every North Sectional title since 2006 and captured state championship titles for nine straight years from 2009-2017, before falling in the Eastern Mass Final last year — they will get the winner of No. 8 Wayland (10-5-3) and No. 9 Wakefield (11-7-0) most likely Saturday or Sunday.
""We are lucky to have the talent that we have this year, and I think that with proper application of our skills we should be able to make it a good game,” said head coach Jordan Russell.
Earlier last week, Watertown edged out Wilmington, 2-0, and then three days later Wilmington defeated Tewksbury 4-1, scoring two goals in the final two minutes, which came after scoring two in the first seven minutes.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury was defeated by MVC D2 Champs of Methuen 6-1.
Unfortunately Tewksbury will enter the tournament with a five game losing streak, which includes being outscored 30-4, but all but one of those losses has come against one of the top teams in the state or Central Mass with Auburn.
Tewksbury was able to qualify for this year's tournament because the team finished in a tie for second place in the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 standings along with Lowell.
Most recently, Watertown defeated Tewksbury 5-0 in 2013, which came after the epic 3-2, overtime loss in the sectional final back in 2006 when Tewksbury entered the game with an 18-0-2 record.
Besides 2016, Tewksbury has qualified for the state tournament every since 1996. From 1996 to 2017, it was all under then head coach Pat Ryser — who from 2006 to 2013, combined for a record of 95-43-20. Over the next four years the team has below .500 records combining for a mark of 29-39-6, going 1-3 in the tournament, including the last post-season win coming in 2014, a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory.
This is be Russell's second straight tournament appearance as she led the Redmen to a 9-9-0 record last year before falling 3-1 to Bishop Fenwick in a preliminary round game.
Through two seasons, Russell has a combined mark of 16-21 and she knows that the challenge will be fierce with Watertown, but she believes that her team has done well and most of all progressed through the course of the season.
"I feel like we have had a good season," she said. "I know in the beginning that I really didn't know what to expect so I do think that we have exceeded expectations and what I could have asked of them. They have been such a good group to coach. There was never a time when I was dreading to come to a practice or a game, or anything like that. They were positive the whole season, so there were no defeated attitudes or anything like that.
"We played a lot of really good teams. The league was really strong this year. Methuen was amazing, Lowell had a very good team which was awesome and then you have your usual strong teams like Andover, North Andover and Central Catholic so I couldn't have asked for anything more. The girls seem to always step it up against Central and they did and they also really stepped it up against Andover as well."
