BILLERICA – It may have taken three days, but in the end it's a win and head coach Scott Wilson said it was the “team's most complete meet of the season.”
Starting last Tuesday and finishing up with some field events on Thursday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' outdoor track-and-field team defeated Billerica, 82-54, to improve the team's record to 2-1 with one very important league meet left.
“It was a great second win of the season for the boys,” said Wilson. “I believe that should set us up for a showdown with Dracut/Lawrence and a share of the MVC Small School League Championship.”
That meet took place on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
The Billerica meet started with the pole vault and the Redmen won that battle, taking first and third.
“The Billerica meet was a strange one in many ways as it ended up being competed over three days,” said Wilson. “On day one, we pole vaulted and we saw Justin Flynn clear 13-0 for the first time. He was flying high and unfortunately just missed on a couple 13-6 attempts. Hopefully he has saved that for states. Dom Valway took third in the event clearing 9-0.”
The momentum continued in the 110-meter hurdles with Lovens Lamousnery taking second with a personal record of 16.1 seconds and Valway, who has continued his tremendous rookie season, with his own personal record of 17.3 seconds, good for third place.
“Both of these guys have continued to work at their craft and week after week are improving on their best times,” said Wilson.
As the meet carried on, Tewksbury took first and second in the 100-meters behind Neftali Mercedes (11.4) and Hugo Melos dos Santos (11.5). In the mile, senior Zach Connolly picked up a third place.
Then came the 4x100, and things got a little hectic for a bit.
“They called the event we were searching for a runner to step up and fill in as one of our original guys was injured,” said Wilson. “We found that person in Ryan Cuvier who did one practice handoff with Hugo and they figured it out on the fly. Cuvier, Hugo, Danny Kusmaul and Alex Arbogast did a great job and took care of securing these five points.”
Their time was 45.4 seconds.
Rounding out the running events (the two-mile wasn't held) included a third place finish by Jake Pelletier in the 400 (57.7), a third place by Jack Rennell in the 400-meter hurdles (69.2), “a great first time run and the sky's the ceiling for this kid,” said Wilson, and in the 200, Tewksbury swept with Arbogast (23.3), Kusmaul (23.7) and Trevor Trodden (24.5).
Day two consisted of the field events, except for shot put and discus, which was pushed to Friday.
Cuvier had a big day as he took first in the high jump clearing 5-10 and was second in the triple jump at 40-11, which was a personal record. Derek Munroe took first in the long jump (18-7.50). Trodden was first in the triple jump at 40-11, with Elijah Achonolu taking third at 36-6 and Lamousnery taking third in the long jump at 17-7.50. Also in the javelin, Tewksbury swept behind Valway, Kyle Adams and Paxton Green.
All in all, of the four events, high jump, triple jump, long jump and javelin, Tewksbury swept two, won the others and outscored the Indians 29-7 in the process, which ultimately was the difference in the win.
Day three concluded with the shot put and discus.
“Huge credit goes to (Assistant) Coach (Mike) Davis who not only works tirelessly with these kids, but had the added task of running these events in Tewksbury the day after the meet,” said Wilson. “Derek Munroe won the shot put, Conor Moynihan took second and Kyle Adams help complete the sweep and won third. The team also took first and second in the discus for an additional eight points as Conor Moynihan and Kyle Adams kept their hot streak going.”
Tewksbury faced Dracut/Lawrence, who defeated the Redmen earlier this season, and a win in that meet would mean a share of the league title between the Redmen and the newly formed co-op team.
This upcoming Saturday and Sunday will be the State Coaches Invitational, which will be followed by the MVC Championship Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.