SANDWICH - After a six-year absence from postseason competition, the Shawsheen Tech girls soccer team made it back to the playoffs this fall.
Last Saturday, the Rams lost in the preliminary round of the Div. 4 state tournament, falling to Sandwich by a 3-0 score.
Sandwich, the 28th seed, would fall in the next game by a 3-2 score against fifth-seeded Nipmuc.
The Rams, seeded 37th, ended the year with an 8-6-3 overall record.
“We made it difficult for them,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud of the match with Sandwich. “I think they were pretty surprised. It was really good.”
Sandwich scored within the game’s first 10 minutes, but Shawsheen dug in defensively and kept its host off of the scoreboard for the rest of the half..
“That early goal kind of put us on the defensive,” said Michaud. “But we held them off for the rest of the first half.”
Down just 1-0 at the break, Shawsheen was still competitive, but Sandwich scored its second goal early in the second half.
Despite the two-goal deficit, the Rams kept pushing and had several solid scoring chances.
“The team never let up,” Michaud said. “It always seemed like we might get one in the net, which was great to see.”
Sandwich added its third goal within the last 10 minutes of the match.
Michaud was happy to see his team play a competitive MIAA tournament game after several lopsided playoff losses in past years.
“We had seven seniors and they were the heart of the team,” Michaud said. “I am really excited that this group did so well.”
Shawsheen had three Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star selections this fall including senior midfielder Caitlyn Aprile, a four-year varsity player, senior captain Kerry Brown, also a four-year varsity player, and senior captain Makayla Melanson, a defender and a three-year varsity player from Tewksbury.
Michaud admits that his team’s surge toward the end of last season, despite the program missing out on the state tournament, had an effect on this year.
“We only had three wins, but it was that second part of the year that they all kind of came together and realized ‘If we play together, we’ll do all right.’ And they carried that into this season,” Michaud explained. “This season was a part of last season. The way the players talk about the team, it’s like an extension of last year. They had zero wins halfway through that season and they worked so hard and they were determined to do better and I really think that that’s what helped them do so well this year. It’s kind of odd to say, but I really feel like that is what it was.”
Michaud thinks many of his younger players on this year’s roster will continue to build momentum toward another winning campaign.
“The younger players are already excited for next year,” he added. “It’s really good.”
