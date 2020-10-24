WILMINGTON — You wouldn’t know it by the final results, but some exciting improvement is going on with the Wilmington High co-ed Golf team. With each time out on the course this season, the Wildcats have shown some steady improvement, with several players shooting the lowest scores of their careers.
The problem for the Wildcats is that when you are competing in the Middlesex League, that improvement does not necessarily show up on the scoreboard. So, while the Wildcats are playing some good golf, they have yet to be able to crack the win column, as two more losses this week dropped them to 0-5 on the season.
The Wildcats began their week last Thursday with a hard fought 42-30 loss to Wakefield at Hillview Golf Course. Junior Rhiannon Dyment led the way for the Wildcats winning her second match of the season out of the number six spot in the lineup, shooting a 43 to win by a score of 6.5-2.5.
Senior co-captain Colin Gates also chipped in with a solid effort, shooting a 46 out of the number seven slot to win by a scores of 6-3 for his first career varsity win. Junior Nate Packer also played very well, shooting a 44 to earn a 4.5-4.5 tie out of the number five slot.
The Wildcats were scheduled for a rematch the next day with Wakefield, but the match was canceled due to Wakefield being in the red zone for Coronavirus, so after a weekend off, the Wildcats teed it up with Middlesex League powerhouse Melrose on Monday afternoon, suffering a 52-20 loss.
While the final score ended up being quite lopsided, it was not an indication of how well the Wildcats played, with the two players the top of their lineup, number one Matt Vinal and number two Owen Mitchell playing very well by still losing. Vinal, a junior, shot a great score of 40 out of the number one slot on his way to a 7-2 loss, while sophomore Mitchell fired a 41 while losing 6.5-2.5.
As evidence of just how talented Melrose is, junior Joe Dynan shot a very good score of 42 out the number three slot, and still lost by a score of 8.5-.5.
“It was just another example of individuals improving, but unfortunately facing tough opponents,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said.
That has been the case far too often this season for the Wildcats, but Lynch is hoping for some better results as the season starts to wind down.
We collectively continue to make strides in the right direction, which is encouraging despite the limited amount of practice sessions we have due to Covid restrictions,” Lynch said. “Each day seems to bring incremental improvement in everyone’s game, and hopefully that will translate in a few more victories as we enter the final two weeks of the season.”
All of the other WHS Athletic games were cancelled this past week due to an athlete at Wakefield High School testing positive for COVID-19. Games will scheduled to resume this Saturday and should the games take place, the Town Crier will have full reports next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.