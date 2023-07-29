The Tewksbury Red 12U softball team was one of two Tewksbury teams that competed in a tournament hosted in Tewksbury last weekend.
Tewksbury went 1-1 in pool play and advanced to the playoffs.
In Sunday's playoffs, Tewksbury went 1-1, falling to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals.
Tewksbury Red started the tournament on Saturday, winning by mercy rule against the NE Hurricanes by an 11-1 score after five innings.
The Redmen then lost to the RES Angels by a 9-3 score, but still advanced to Sunday.
The girls started the playoffs with a 22-7 shellacking of the Warriors before falling to the Salem Wildcats by a 7-0 score.
Salem eventually won the tournament.
In the opener, the Red scored six times in the bottom of the second inning to take command early.
Mia Basile reached on an error to lead off, went to second on a grounder by Anna Autio and advanced to third after a passed ball before scoring on a wild pitch.
After Callie Lamarche drew a walk, Leah Khourie was hit by a pitch and Mia Climo walked to loaded the bases.
Loghan Cahill chalked up an RBI the hard way, getting hit by a pitch to force in Lamarche, and Bella Cueva made it 3-0 with a grounder to second that plated Khourie.
Kayla Skinner's hustle made it 4-0 as she struck out, but safely sprinted to first base before the throw. Climo scored on the play.
Chloe D'Agostino added to the lead with a two-run triple to right.
In the third, the Redmen added two more runs.
Basile led off with a single and stole second, Autio walked and a double steal put runners on second and third with one out.
A grounder to third by Khourie scored Basile for a 7-0 lead and Autio scored on a passed ball to push the lead to eight.
In the fourth, Tewksbury applied the finishing touches, pushing three more runs across to take an 11-0 lead.
Cueva singled with one out and Skinner walked before a fly ball to right by D'Agostino was misplayed by the Hurricanes, allowing Cueva to score.
Addison Perkins' sacrifice fly scored Skinner for 10-0 lead and Norah Abraham drove in the last Tewksbury run with a double to left, bringing home D'Agostino.
Tewksbury's defense played well.
Right fielder Skinner made a nice catch to end the first inning.
D'Agostino and Basile made solid plays in the second, Basile cleanly fielding a grounder to short to end the frame.
In the third, Autio made a good grab in center field and Abraham caught a foul ball to third.
In the fourth, catcher Perkins threw out a runner attempting to steal second to end the inning. Perkins throw from behind the plate was so good that the second baseman had to wait for the runner to arrive at second base before applying the tag.
In the fifth, the Hurricanes finally ruined the shutout for the Redmen, but the girls helped limit the 'Canes to just one run.
With two outs, a Hurricane player smacked a double with a runner on first. Autio quickly raced to the ball and threw a dart to third base without a bounce.
Basile got a pop up to short to end the game.
Khourie was the winning pitcher for Tewksbury and allowed no hits with three strikeouts and one walk through the first four innings before the Hurricanes finally got a hit to lead off the fifth.
Basile was named Player of the Game by the Hurricanes.
In Sunday's playoff win, Autio pitched and only gave up three earned runs while striking out four.
Offensively, the Redmen had nine hits along with 10 stolen bases.
Leading the way with hits was Mia Basile going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Callie Lamarche going 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs scored. Also, D'Agostino was 1 for 2 with two walks, 3 RBIs and two runs scored.
Perkins was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Abraham was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI's and three runs scored.
Autio helped herself going 1 for 2 with 2 RBI's and two runs scored.
Climo (1-1 with an RBI and 1 run scored), Cueva (2 walks, 2 runs scored), Cahill (2 walks and 2 runs scored), Skinner (walk and run scored) and Khourie (walk and run scored) also contributed as well.
"I was very proud of how our girls played this game and how they battled all tournament," Coach Perkins said.
