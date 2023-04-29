TEWKSBURY/ANDOVER – After dropping the first two games of the season, the defending Division 2 state finalists are making some noise.
Beating Andover and North Andover by a combined score of 21-2, the Tewksbury High School softball squad is back on track.
Following the pair of opening losses, Redmen head coach Brittney Souza was concerned with how the 0-2 start would affect her squad’s confidence.
“Coming off reaching the state championship game (last year) and (starting this year off) losing two in a row is definitely a little panic, how are the kids going to regroup from that. It’s the kids that you worry about,” she said.
Since then, Tewksbury hasn’t looked back, currently riding a four game winning streak.
Last Thursday, Tewksbury shut out Andover by a score of 10-0 in their first of two dominant victories.
“We actually started a little flat to begin with,” said Souza. “We didn’t score until the top of the fifth inning, so it was a really tight game until then. I said to the kids we got to get something going (and) we have to make the adjustments at the plate. We have to put pressure on, sit back (and) wait for your pitch. We had that pre-inning discussion, I said let’s work for one run, do your job and put it on your teammate.”
After that pep-talk, the Redmen opened the floodgates, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning. Alyssa Adams started the rally with a hit before Aislin Davis drove in the first run of the game.
“After that we really just opened it up,” said Souza. “They were all really good hits, Andover didn’t make really any errors. It was great to see us work through that because the last couple games we’ve scored in one inning and got content, and played with those couple runs that we had instead of putting pressure on consistently throughout the game.”
Davis finished the game 2-for-4 with 3 RBI as the Redmen also saw contributions from Abby Tower (3-for-5, 2 RBI) as well as RBI’s from Sam Perkins and Sydney Whalen.
On the mound, Sam Ryan tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits with five strikeouts.
“She was on her game,” said the coach. “Her spin pitches were working, she was hitting her spots very well (and they) were chasing her pitches, so she was just on it. The first four innings was (scoreless) and she held her composure and got us out of some tight plays. She did a really good job and held herself together on the mound for the entire game.”
On Monday, the Redmen carried their momentum into an 11-2 win of North Andover. Facing a strong North Andover pitcher, Souza was impressed with how her team reacted at the plate.
“We got in a lull there where we haven’t seen really strong pitching, so I was curious to see how our girls would match up against someone that throws a little bit harder,” she said.
Evidently, the Redmen did just fine, including a fourth inning Whalen home run. The Tewksbury bats were rounded out by Whitney Gigante (3-for-4), Becca Harris (3-for-4), Davis (2-for-4), Tower (2-for-4), and Adams (2-for-4).
“I said lets play a full seven innings and let’s not get content when we score a couple runs, let’s keep putting the pressure on teams,” recalled Souza. “Again, it was great to see that they’re putting the pressure on the entire game and holding themselves to that.”
Gigante’s 3-for-4 day at the plate was accompanied by seven innings of work on the mound, allowing just two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Souza is grateful to be able to have both Ryan and Gigante in the rotation.
“She was spot on,” Souza said of Gigante’s start. “Her spin pitches were working. I have such great two pitchers, a lot of teams don’t have that one-two punch and we’re blessed to have two incredible pitchers. Her stuff was on, her changeup was working, and everything looked really good. She just dominated out there.”
