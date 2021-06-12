TEWKSBURY – When last Thursday's meet came to an end, the members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys track-and-field team started to celebrate. First-year head coach Scott Wilson knew why they were celebrating and he unfortunately had to end the cheerful moments.
“I had to give them the bad news. While we did end up 3-1 (after beating Lawrence/Dracut) and Lawrence/Dracut 4-1, we would not be co-champs of the MVC Small. Being a COVID year, I had hoped since we have basically the same record and we both ended up with one loss that the outcome would be a tie, that isn't how it worked. Unfortunately I may have to live with this decision as we had crushed Billerica in that scrimmage and clearly would have been 4-1 had it been a real meet.
“Either way, the kids cared more about winning the meet, evening the score and now getting on to MVC's and States.”
At the start of the season, the track coaches elected to have what was supposed to be the first meet of the season against Billerica changed to a non-scoring meet as they felt at the time that the kids weren't ready. Still, despite that decision, whether right, wrong or indifferent, Wilson said finishing 3-1 was pretty special.
“What a great season the boys had, finishing 3-1,” he said. “I was so proud of how hard they worked at practice and competed at meets. The team entered (this last) meet focused and ready to even the score and they far exceeded my expectations.”
One of the real successes of this meet came in the pole vault. It was just a day earlier when the Redmen couldn't get anything going in the event during the completion of the state relay meet, but in this dual meet, the team swept the event with Justin Flynn taking first at 13-0 feet, Will Eskenas was second at 8-5 and Dom Valway was third, also clearing 8-5.
“Will Eskenas really stepped up, clearing his first heights of the year 7-6 and 8-0 to grab third place and give us a clean sweep along with Justin Flynn and Dom Valway,” said Wilson.
Valway picked up ten additional points taking first in both the javelin (127-1) and 400-meter hurdles (62.0), and Eskenas was also third in the mile coming across at 5:16.5.
“In the 400-meter hurdles, Dom Valway got his revenge as he had lost this race in Lawrence but ran a season best 62.0 and he is clearly ready for MVC's,” said Wilson.
Valway and Kyle Adams (122-2) took first and second in the javelin, which were eight big points at the time.
“As a coach, I am so impressed with their hard work and also with the work of Coach Peter Molloy,” said Wilson. “Every meet we have been earning points in this event and these kids have learned so much about how to throw the javelin. We are lucky to have such great coaches like Coach Malloy come support these kids.”
Three other athletes scored in multiple events including Derek Munroe taking 15 points with three firsts in the long jump (20-6.5), shot put (44-5) and discus (132-9). Ryan Cuvier was first in the high jump (5-10) and triple jump (40-10) and Alex Arbogast was first in the 100 (11.0) and second in the 200 (22.2).
“In the long jump, we caught a break as Lawrence's best long jumper wasn't able to attend the meet. Not sure it would have mattered as Derek Munroe competed and jumped his personal best. He was really soaring and this gave us a nice 5-4 win in this event. In the triple jump, Cuvier and (Trevor) Trodden continued to impress and secured first and second place respectively. Seeing these performances early in the meet gave me some positive vibes that we may knock off undefeated Lawrence/Dracut (which we did).”
The other first places came from Jake Pelletier in the 400 (54.6) and Zach Connolly in the 800 (2:13.4), while the 4x100 team won with a time of 45.4.
In the other non-running events, Conor Moynihan was third in the shot put (39-8) and Lovens Lamousnery was third in the high jump, clearing 5-2.
In the sprinting events, Tewksbury did very well. Besides Arbogast in the 100 and 200 and the 4x200 relay team, Neftali Mercedes was second in the 100 at 11.2, while Pelletier and Jack Rennell finished first and second in the 400.
“Our sprinters have been coached by Jill Paige all year and they are really peaking at the right time,” said Wilson. “I love how hard she has worked with these kids to get them ready to compete at the end of the season. The 4x100 team continued their undefeated season and they easily outpaced the Lawrence-Dracut team.”
Alek Cranston picked up a third in the 800 (2:16.6), Julian Quintal was second in the mile (5:16.3) and Nick Alvarado was second in the two-mile (12:00).
“Nick Alvarado made his season debut and was able to earn three points. He ran smoothly and looked good. In the mile Julian Quintal and Will Eskenas ran neck and neck for that last 100 meters and Julian was able to edge him out,” said Wilson.
On Sunday, a handful of the athletes competed at the Jim Hoar Coaches Invitational Meet. Munroe was the top highlight as he won the javelin, throwing 161-07. He was also sixth in the pole vault, clearing 9-6. Cuvier placed in three events, taking second in the high jump (6-0), 11th in the triple jump (39-10) and 25th in the 200 (23.93).
Also, Lamousnery was 12th in the 110-meter hurdles (17.78) and 25th in the long jump (16-9). Danny Kusmaul finished 19th in the 100 (11.58) and 20th in the 200 (23.90) and Jack Rennell was 25th in the 400 (56.41) and 42nd in the 200 (25.23).
Also competing included Justin Flynn taking third in the pole vault (13-0), Trevor Trodden finishing ninth in the triple jump (40-10.50), Zach Connolly was 17th in the two-mile (10:54.42), Hugo Melo Dos Santos was 28th in the 200 (24.12) and Arbogast was 23rd in the 200 (23.90).
MVC MEET
On Saturday, the Redmen will compete in the annual MVC Championship Meet, which will be held at Andover High School beginning with the pole vault and two-mile at 9 am. This meet has changed several times, and just last week it was a two-day meet.
“This will be a great challenge for the boys,” said Wilson. “While we have many performances that place us in the top ten going into the meet, it is hard to truly know what people will run as most times this season have been hand timed. I expect our usual suspects being Derek Munroe and Alex Arbogast have an opportunity to continue their success. Munroe is in the top ten in five events but can only compete in three so we'll figure that out this week.
“Others I expect to do well are Cuvier in the high jump, Flynn in the pole vault, Trodden in the triple, Moynihan in the shot put and Valway in the javelin and hurdles. We certainly hope our 4x100 and 4x400 teams do well also as both those teams are running their best right now.”
Heading into the meet, Arbogast ranks first in the entire league in the 100 and then third in the 200. Cuvier is second in the high jump and triple jump. Flynn is second in the pole vault. Munroe is third in the javelin, fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and discus, fifth in the shot put and ninth in the long jump. Trodden is fifth in the triple jump.
