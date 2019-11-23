READING — It is always great to win, and for the Shawsheen Tech Football team, Saturday’s 41-28 road victory over non-league rival Austin Prep in an MIAA non-playoff game would certainly fall into the category of being one of their biggest of the season.
With their win over the Cougars, the Rams not only improved to 8-1 on the season, but they also clinched a spot in State Vocational Playoffs, earning the No. 2 seed in the four-team tournament. The Rams will host No. 3 seed Assabet Valley on Friday night at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
That was the good news for the Rams. The bad news was that despite getting the win, it may have been their sloppiest game of the year and coach Al Costabile and his staff know there is plenty to improve on before Assabet comes to town in Friday night.
“We’ve got to have a better effort next week,” Costabile said. “We got the win, but we have to be a better football team of opening up the voke tournament. We’ve got a lot to improve on to be a winner Friday night.”
While the Rams were spectacular in some moments, rushing for more than 200 yards as a team, including several big plays for touchdowns, they were also flagged for eight penalties for 85 yards, including one that negated a kickoff return for a touchdown and several others which kept drives alive for the Cougars.
Shawsheen was led by 139 yards rushing and three touchdowns by junior running back Diondre Turner of Wilmington, as well as 153 yards passing and two touchdowns from junior quarterback Chris Disciscio in a game where the Rams had three touchdown drives of one play and another of two plays. The score was tied 21-21 at halftime before the Rams took control in the second half.
Austin Prep jumped on top early, going on a 12-play 53-yard drive capped by a 15-yard pass from Ronan Noke to Lence Altenor. The Cougars did a good job of mixing the run and the pass on the drive converting three third down plays.
Austin Prep, who got strong efforts from Wilmington brothers Christopher Walsh, a senior defensive tackle and Harry Walsh, a sophomore defensive end, were led by 174 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns by Noke. Noke also ran for 84 yards and two more touchdowns.
They too, however, were victimized by sloppy play and penalties, committing eight penalties for 95 yards.
“That has kind of been our Kryptonite all year, the penalties and discipline,” Austin Prep coach Billy Tucker said. “And that falls on me. We are very talented, but we play a little undisciplined not just in terms of penalties, but also missed assignments and a lack of discipline overall.”
While AP used the methodical approach to their scoring drive, the Rams preferred the quick strike approach, as they needed only one play to respond. Junior running back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for an apparent touchdown, but a holding penalty inside the five yard line moved the ball back to the 19-yard line and one play later Turner scored his first touchdown of the game to tie the score at 7-7 with 5:03 left in the first quarter.
Another Austin Prep touchdown pass from Noke, this time for 37 yards to Michael Silva, put the Cougars back on top, but once again the Rams needed only one play to respond with Turner this breaking free for a 67-yard touchdown run and a 14-14 tie with 2:01 left in the quarter. Turner burst through the middle of the Rams offensive line and into the AP secondary and raced untouched into the end zone for a 14-14 tie when Xavier Santiago connected for his second extra point in as many tries.
The pattern continued early in the second quarter, with Noke this time running in for a 13-yard score to give the Cougars the lead again before Timmons brought the Rams even again on a one play drive, in what could have been an instant replay of Martinez touchdown, bursting through the middle of the line for a 72-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-21 with 8:43 left in the half.
“It was a big play day, wasn’t it,” Costabile said. “That was great to see, but there are some things we’ve got to clean up.”
Shawsheen caught a bit of a break on the Cougars next possession, when Noke appeared to be going in for the go ahead touchdown, but he instead fumbled the ball through the back of the end zone, resulting in a touchback for the Rams with 3:22 left in the half.
The Rams got as far as the AP 13-yard line on the ensuing possession, led by a spectacular individual effort by senior wide receiver Jake Bonanno, who hauled in a pass over the middle and then eluded defenders for a 46-yard gain. The drive would eventually stall, however, and the teams went to the break tied at 21-21.
Shawsheen needed twice as long to score on the opening possession of the second half, scoring on a two play drive when Disciscio connected with senior wide receiver Josiah Martinez of Wilmington for a 74-yard scoring strike to make it 28-21 just 1:11 into the half.
Both defenses seemed to have adjusted at the half, as neither team scored for the remainder of the third quarter, but Shawsheen would eventually extend their 35-21 when Disciscio connected with Martinez for the second time on the day, this time from 23 yards out with 11:04 left in the game.
AP would close to within 35-28 with another touchdown run by Noke with 8:46 left in the game, but Shawsheen would put the game out of reach when Turner scored his third touchdown of the game, this one coming on a six-yard sweep with 2:30 left in the contest.
The Rams will now turn their attention to Assabet on Friday night. Costabile did not know who the Rams would be playing in the moments after Saturdays game ended, but he knew that regardless of who it was, his team would have to step up their effort.
“We’ve got to clean some things up. There are some things we just can’t get involved in with the penalties. They really could have come back to haunt us. It is all things we can clean up, but now we just have to do it.”
