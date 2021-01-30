TEWKSBURY – After starting out with a sweep over North Andover, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team faced the iron of the league this past week, facing Chelmsford twice and Central Catholic once on Monday night.
The Redmen were defeated in all three games by scores of 67-43 and 60-44 to Chelmsford and then 51-38 to Central.
In the loss to Central, Tewksbury's effort and energy was terrific throughout the entire game. The Redmen had several moments of playing terrific defense, and on the other side executing on the offensive side, which included starting the third quarter off on an 15-0 run to go up by two, but they just couldn't hang on over the final 12 minutes.
“They (Central Catholic) are a very good basketball team and they have a lot of size and length and then obviously you see the size of us,” said head coach Mark Bradley. “Effort, I thought there were a lot of loose balls that the girls were diving for. We are a young team and we have a lot of girls with not a lot of experience. It's growing pains.”
Tewksbury trailed 10-8 after the first quarter and were down 12-11 with 4:45 left in the second quarter before Central went on a 12-0 run, while holding the Redmen without a field goal in the entire quarter. Central had a 26-13 halftime lead quickly erased.
Tewksbury came storming out of the gates in the third quarter on that 15-0 run which started with a three-pointer by Erin McIntyre and ended with a pair of threes from Rachel Picher, giving Tewksbury a 28-26 lead with 4:12 to go.
Central responded with an 8-0 run, closed the quarter out ahead by six before starting the fourth on an 9-0 run to open things back up.
“We're five games into this (abbreviated season),” said Bradley. “There's some stuff that we need to clean up. A couple of things here and there allow them to go on a 6-0 run. I was very happy coming out of halftime with the way that we got a little run (to open the third quarter).
“The thing is that the girls have to understand that to make that next level, we can't have those one, two or three possessions offensively or defensively with a hiccup, especially with their size. But I'm happy with how the girls played. (Central Catholic) is a good ballclub.”
Picher led the team with nine points, all come from tree-point land. McIntrye was second with seven.
Tewksbury remains home with another contest with Central on Thursday and then Dracut will come to town on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.